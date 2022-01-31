2022 January 31 13:20

Los Angeles, Long Beach to reassess activation ‘Container Dwell Fee’ on Feb. 4

The Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach announced that consideration of the “Container Dwell Fee” will be held off another week, until Feb. 4, according to the company's release.



The two ports have seen a combined decline of 67% in aging cargo on the docks since the program was announced on Oct. 25.



The executive directors of both ports will reassess fee implementation after monitoring data over the next week. Fee implementation has been postponed by both ports since the start of the program.



Under the temporary policy, ocean carriers can be charged for each import container dwelling nine days or more at the terminals. Currently, no date has been set to start the count with respect to container dwell time.



The ports plan to charge ocean carriers $100 per container, increasing in $100 increments per container per day until the container leaves the terminal.



Any fees collected from dwelling cargo will be reinvested for programs designed to enhance efficiency, accelerate cargo velocity and address congestion impacts.



The policy was developed in coordination with the Biden-Harris Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force, U.S. Department of Transportation and multiple supply chain stakeholders.