  • Home
  • News
  • Tallink Grupp’s vessel Silja Europa to remain suspended from Tallinn-Helsinki route until 1 April 2022
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 31 11:59

    Tallink Grupp’s vessel Silja Europa to remain suspended from Tallinn-Helsinki route until 1 April 2022

    Tallink Grupp has announced that its Tallinn-Helsinki route cruise vessel Silja Europa will remain suspended from the route until 1 April 2022. During the suspension the vessel will undergo technical repairs before returning to the route and the company’s management has also decided to bring forward the vessel’s technical dry-docking, originally planned for 2023, to carry out all the necessary and planned works at once and avoid the vessel being off the route in 2023. 

    The vessel was originally due to return to the Tallinn-Helsinki route during the February school holidays for one week and thereafter to the regular route and schedule in March. The shows and star artists planned for the vessel during the February school holidays and in March will now be postponed to later this spring. 

    „The low season and lower passenger numbers due to the continuing Omicron spread are currently enabling us to progress with and bring forward as many technical works as possible on many of our ships, which means that when travelling does recover and passenger numbers start going up again, we won’t have to make these suspension decisions and our ships will be in their best condition to sail without interruptions,“ Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Grupp said. 

    „We sincerely apologise to all passengers whose travel plans this decision affects and we will be in touch with them to help make alternative plans and find the best solutions. We really hope that we are nearing the end of the rollercoaster ride of this pandemic and the constant changes and can soon sail on calmer waters according to normal schedules and routes once again,“ Nõgene added. 

    Customers who are affected by this decision, will be contacted by Tallink Grupp customer services and offered alternative travel opportunities during this period on the group’s other vessels either from Helsinki to Stockholm, Turku-Stockholm, or hotel packages from Helsinki to Tallinn on the company’s shuttle vessels. 

    AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 15 vessels and operates a number of ferry routes on the Baltic Sea under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs around 4000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Другие новости по темам: Tallink Grupp  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 31

12:28 APM Terminals Algeciras сommissions 12 new RTG cranes
12:26 Delegation of Euroports Group visits Port of Baku
11:59 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Silja Europa to remain suspended from Tallinn-Helsinki route until 1 April 2022
11:14 Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet returned to their permanent bases after completing tasks at sea
10:55 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Australia & New Zealand to North Europe, Mediterranean, Latin America & USEC/US Gulf
10:15 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
09:57 Crude oil prices in view of OPEC+ meeting
09:39 Global Ports to install two new mobile harbor cranes at VSC
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of January 28
08:53 MABUX: Global bunker prices to change sideways on Jan 31

2022 January 30

15:32 Rotterdam port adds 34 billion euros to export value of Dutch products
14:03 Japanese shipowner Mizuho Sangyo joins Baumarine by MaruKlav with the MV Coral Ring
12:52 New date of World Hydrogen 2022 Summit & Exhibition slated for May
11:49 MSC takes action to save endangered whales in the Mediterranean

2022 January 29

15:07 Sustainable beach replenishment works along the Flemish coast continue in 2022
13:18 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. to issue Q4 and full year 2021 results and hold investor conference call
12:51 IJmuiden sea lock officially put into operation
11:29 New product partnership formed between COACH Solutions and Veson Nautical
10:41 MPA launches regular guided tours to Raffles Lighthouse

2022 January 28

18:30 Smooth Ports completes the first project phase of the project
18:12 Two oil garbage disposal vessels put into operation in Novorossiysk
18:05 MOL and Mitsui sign time charter contract for LNG carrier
17:56 Finnlines upgrades its Finland–Sweden route
17:36 NRP Maritime Asset Management announces launching and first close of Premium Maritime Credit Fund
17:26 NYK and Uyeno Group form capital and business alliance
17:06 UPM sets its sights on Rotterdam for new biorefinery
16:51 New fairway drafts offer shipping greater flexibility on Lower and Outer Elbe
16:41 GCT Bayonne orders Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers
16:31 ZIM provides update on operational cooperation agreement with the 2M Partners
16:21 ENEA and Fincantieri team up for energy, environment, and circular economy
16:15 Furetank orders new climate friendly tanker for a green fleet
16:10 MAN Energy Solutions delivers engines to Chantiers de l’Atlantique
15:57 USCG intercepts 191 Haitians near Bahamas
15:55 Project cargo on the rise at Port of Antwerp thanks to EU Green Deal
14:26 Tenders for dredging and cleaning of Saint-Petersburg waterways to be announced by ad hoc municipal committee
14:03 Damen Shipyards to build four RoPax ferries for Penang Port, Malaysia
13:41 Nefteflot lays down survey ship of Project RDB 66.62
13:27 Ulstein awarded offshore wind ship design contract for Shanghai Electric and ZPMC
12:34 Universe Shipping opts for RMS 2000 V-rotor systems from Damen Marine Components
12:02 EST-Floattech delivers battery systems to 3 Damen Patrol Vessels 1304 Electric
11:30 KSK Grain Terminal handles grain vessel of 120,000 tons in capacity
11:01 MarineMax reports record fiscal 2022 first quarter results
09:59 RF Navy's frigate Admiral Gorshkov practiced artillery firing in the Barents Sea
09:34 Baltic Dry Index as of January 27
09:16 Crude oil market sees upwards price correction
08:57 MABUX: No firm trend expected on Global bunker market on Jan 28

2022 January 27

18:35 ABP launches the first of its new tranche of port-manufacturing sites at Port of Hull
18:05 Indian Register of Shipping classes first 100 pax hybrid catamaran (battery powered) ferry
17:52 Onezhsky Shipyard launches lead crab catching ship built for Russian Crab Group
17:35 Kawasaki Heavy Industries announces delivery of LPG-fueled LPG carrier CRYSTAL TRINITY
17:05 NAPA and MOL roll out digital Navigational Risk Monitoring Solution on over MOL’s 700+ ships
16:45 Port of Antwerp, North Sea Port Flanders and Port of Zeebrugge launch the stimulus programme ‘Accelerating modal shift’
16:36 Construction of digital shipyard commenced at Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard
16:17 Suez Canal Economic Zone signs local and foreign contracts for Sokhna port new berths works
15:35 Construction of support fleet base in Ust-Luga approved by Glavgosexpertiza
15:32 ABS grants AIP to a coordinated design for a wind turbine installation vessel
15:14 Tarragona Port Authority has awarded Global Ports Holding a 12-year concession to manage the services for cruise passengers
15:00 Marine Rescue Service removed all oil products from Chinese ship Xing Yuan
14:53 Cooperation Agreement signed between ThPA S.A. and Suez Canal Economic Zone
14:42 DP World joins forces with Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping