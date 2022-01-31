2022 January 31 11:14

Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet returned to their permanent bases after completing tasks at sea

Detachments of warships of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) returned to the permanent bases of the Crimean and Novorossiysk naval bases of the Fleet after conducting exercises in the Black Sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

In the naval training grounds, the crews of ships as part of heterogeneous and homogeneous tactical groups performed combat training tasks for conducting naval combat, conducted artillery firing at targets simulating ships and means of air attack of a mock enemy.

In addition, in order to improve the control system and combat training, the crews of the ships conducted training on communication, damage control, anti-aircraft, anti-submarine, anti-sabotage defence while anchored on an unequipped raid, as well as at sea crossing.

After scheduled maintenance and replenishment of material reserves, the crews of the BSF ships will continue to perform their intended tasks.

More than 20 warships of various classes were involved in the completed planned exercises of the BSF as part of heterogeneous groups, naval strike groups and landing craft detachments: frigates, patrol ships, small missile ships and missile boats, landing ships, small anti-submarine ships, as well as mine defence ships.