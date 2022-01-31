2022 January 31 10:55

CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Australia & New Zealand to North Europe, Mediterranean, Latin America & USEC/US Gulf

CMA CGM Group has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin: From Australia & New Zealand

Destination: To North Europe, Mediterranean, Latin America & USEC/US Gulf

Cargo: all types

Amounts: USD 1,500 per container

Scope: all contract types

Date of application: March 1st, 2022, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice