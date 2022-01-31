-
2022 January 31 10:55
CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Australia & New Zealand to North Europe, Mediterranean, Latin America & USEC/US Gulf
CMA CGM Group has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:
This PSS will apply as follows:
Origin: From Australia & New Zealand
Destination: To North Europe, Mediterranean, Latin America & USEC/US Gulf
Cargo: all types
Amounts: USD 1,500 per container
Scope: all contract types
Date of application: March 1st, 2022, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice
