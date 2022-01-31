  • Home
  • News
  • CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Australia & New Zealand to North Europe, Mediterranean, Latin America & USEC/US Gulf
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 31 10:55

    CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Australia & New Zealand to North Europe, Mediterranean, Latin America & USEC/US Gulf

    CMA CGM Group has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:
    This PSS will apply as follows:
     Origin: From Australia & New Zealand
     Destination: To North Europe, Mediterranean, Latin America & USEC/US Gulf
     Cargo: all types
     Amounts: USD 1,500 per container
     Scope: all contract types
     Date of application: March 1st, 2022, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice

Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 31

12:28 APM Terminals Algeciras сommissions 12 new RTG cranes
12:26 Delegation of Euroports Group visits Port of Baku
11:59 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Silja Europa to remain suspended from Tallinn-Helsinki route until 1 April 2022
11:14 Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet returned to their permanent bases after completing tasks at sea
10:55 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Australia & New Zealand to North Europe, Mediterranean, Latin America & USEC/US Gulf
10:15 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
09:57 Crude oil prices in view of OPEC+ meeting
09:39 Global Ports to install two new mobile harbor cranes at VSC
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of January 28
08:53 MABUX: Global bunker prices to change sideways on Jan 31

2022 January 30

15:32 Rotterdam port adds 34 billion euros to export value of Dutch products
14:03 Japanese shipowner Mizuho Sangyo joins Baumarine by MaruKlav with the MV Coral Ring
12:52 New date of World Hydrogen 2022 Summit & Exhibition slated for May
11:49 MSC takes action to save endangered whales in the Mediterranean

2022 January 29

15:07 Sustainable beach replenishment works along the Flemish coast continue in 2022
13:18 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. to issue Q4 and full year 2021 results and hold investor conference call
12:51 IJmuiden sea lock officially put into operation
11:29 New product partnership formed between COACH Solutions and Veson Nautical
10:41 MPA launches regular guided tours to Raffles Lighthouse

2022 January 28

18:30 Smooth Ports completes the first project phase of the project
18:12 Two oil garbage disposal vessels put into operation in Novorossiysk
18:05 MOL and Mitsui sign time charter contract for LNG carrier
17:56 Finnlines upgrades its Finland–Sweden route
17:36 NRP Maritime Asset Management announces launching and first close of Premium Maritime Credit Fund
17:26 NYK and Uyeno Group form capital and business alliance
17:06 UPM sets its sights on Rotterdam for new biorefinery
16:51 New fairway drafts offer shipping greater flexibility on Lower and Outer Elbe
16:41 GCT Bayonne orders Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers
16:31 ZIM provides update on operational cooperation agreement with the 2M Partners
16:21 ENEA and Fincantieri team up for energy, environment, and circular economy
16:15 Furetank orders new climate friendly tanker for a green fleet
16:10 MAN Energy Solutions delivers engines to Chantiers de l’Atlantique
15:57 USCG intercepts 191 Haitians near Bahamas
15:55 Project cargo on the rise at Port of Antwerp thanks to EU Green Deal
14:26 Tenders for dredging and cleaning of Saint-Petersburg waterways to be announced by ad hoc municipal committee
14:03 Damen Shipyards to build four RoPax ferries for Penang Port, Malaysia
13:41 Nefteflot lays down survey ship of Project RDB 66.62
13:27 Ulstein awarded offshore wind ship design contract for Shanghai Electric and ZPMC
12:34 Universe Shipping opts for RMS 2000 V-rotor systems from Damen Marine Components
12:02 EST-Floattech delivers battery systems to 3 Damen Patrol Vessels 1304 Electric
11:30 KSK Grain Terminal handles grain vessel of 120,000 tons in capacity
11:01 MarineMax reports record fiscal 2022 first quarter results
09:59 RF Navy's frigate Admiral Gorshkov practiced artillery firing in the Barents Sea
09:34 Baltic Dry Index as of January 27
09:16 Crude oil market sees upwards price correction
08:57 MABUX: No firm trend expected on Global bunker market on Jan 28

2022 January 27

18:35 ABP launches the first of its new tranche of port-manufacturing sites at Port of Hull
18:05 Indian Register of Shipping classes first 100 pax hybrid catamaran (battery powered) ferry
17:52 Onezhsky Shipyard launches lead crab catching ship built for Russian Crab Group
17:35 Kawasaki Heavy Industries announces delivery of LPG-fueled LPG carrier CRYSTAL TRINITY
17:05 NAPA and MOL roll out digital Navigational Risk Monitoring Solution on over MOL’s 700+ ships
16:45 Port of Antwerp, North Sea Port Flanders and Port of Zeebrugge launch the stimulus programme ‘Accelerating modal shift’
16:36 Construction of digital shipyard commenced at Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard
16:17 Suez Canal Economic Zone signs local and foreign contracts for Sokhna port new berths works
15:35 Construction of support fleet base in Ust-Luga approved by Glavgosexpertiza
15:32 ABS grants AIP to a coordinated design for a wind turbine installation vessel
15:14 Tarragona Port Authority has awarded Global Ports Holding a 12-year concession to manage the services for cruise passengers
15:00 Marine Rescue Service removed all oil products from Chinese ship Xing Yuan
14:53 Cooperation Agreement signed between ThPA S.A. and Suez Canal Economic Zone
14:42 DP World joins forces with Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping