  Sustainable beach replenishment works along the Flemish coast continue in 2022
  • 2022 January 29 15:07

    On 15 February, Jan De Nul will start dredging and beach replenishment works in Ostend on behalf of the Belgian Public Maritime and Coastal Services Agency (MDK). It concerns maintenance replenishment works to keep the coastal protection up to standard.

    For this sub-project, Jan De Nul's trailing suction hopper dredger Alexander von Humboldt will bring some 600,000 cubic metres of dredged sand to the Ostend beach, sailing on sustainable drop-in biofuel and assisted by climate-saving earth-moving equipment.
    As in 2021, these works will be carried out in an entirely sustainable manner. The dredger Alexander von Humboldt will run on 100% sustainable drop-in biofuel, thus reducing CO2 emissions by 90%. The bulldozers and excavators on the beach are equipped with advanced exhaust gas filter systems that reduce the emission of fine dust and nitrogen by 80%. The site offices for the project management team are of the latest generation, equipped with well-insulated materials and a heat pump, which also reduces the energy consumption by 80%.

    For this contract, environmental impact was an important award criterion, given MDK's long-term vision on coastal protection: Flanders must prepare today for the consequences of climate change by strengthening the coasts and at the same time reducing the causes to the maximum extent possible. Jan De Nul, an expert in such coastal protection works, was the most suitable party with a clear commitment to reduce CO2 emissions during the execution by 90%.

    Bart Praet, Head of Dredging Department Benelux at Jan De Nul Group: "In 2019, we led the way in our sector by having a 15% CO2 reduction requirement included in Flemish dredging contracts by 2022. With our tender as well as the execution of this contract, we show that we are ready for the future and can dredge and replenish in a sustainable way. We show other clients that these measures are feasible and affordable. If we want to protect ourselves against rising sea levels in the long term, we must act now. The reduction of emissions simply cannot be optional anymore."

    Nathalie Balcaen, administrator-general of the Public Maritime and Coastal Services Agency (MDK): "As maritime government partner, we want to do our part in every way to reduce the impact on the climate. We therefore pay particular attention to environmental criteria in the contracts we put out to tender. This makes us a pioneer within the Flemish government to achieve the reduction targets for our country."

    Minimum nuisance to local residents and sea lovers
    The dredger Alexander von Humboldt will be moored in the port of Ostend and will pump the dredged sand to the beach via a floating pipeline. This will allow a faster completion of the works, as the dredger will be able to work continuously. Because it is working within the sheltered harbour area, the ship does not have to wait for high tide to sail closer to the coast. The execution time can therefore be shortened from 6 weeks to 5 weeks.

    Every 7 hours, the Alexander von Humboldt will supply sand over a distance of 1.5 km, starting at the western harbour dam and moving on towards Thermae Palace.

