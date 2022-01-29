2022 January 29 13:18

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. to issue Q4 and full year 2021 results and hold investor conference call

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (Nasdaq: EGLE), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the midsize drybulk segment, said that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, after the close of stock market trading on March 3, 2022. Members of Eagle Bulk’s senior management team will host a teleconference and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, March 4, 2022 to discuss the results.



About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.



Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) is a US-based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile midsize drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax / Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis.