2022 January 26 17:26

Heerema wins decommissioning contract for multiple Petrogas platforms

Petrogas E&P Netherlands B.V. (a part of Petrogas E&P LLC, headquartered in Muscat, Oman) has awarded Heerema an integrated engineering, preparation, removal, and disposal (EPRD) decommissioning contract for multiple North Sea oil platforms, according to the company's release.



The work involves removing the Haven, Hoorn, Helm, and Helder platforms from Block Q1 of the Dutch sector in the southern North Sea. The execution of the offshore removals will take place over several years.



Over the last 40 years, the platforms have been important contributors to the Dutch oil and gas industry, with the Helm platform being the first to produce oil on the Dutch continental shelf for the Dutch market, starting production in October 1982. Their removal is the final stage in a key part of the Netherlands' energy history.



Heerema has been working in the decommissioning sector for over 30 years and brings expert knowledge and innovative technology to ensure the predictable removal of offshore infrastructure.