  2022 January 26

    Deltamarin signs an engineering contract for Höegh Autoliners Aurora Class PCTCs

    Deltamarin has signed an agreement with China Merchants Industry (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. for the design and engineering of the new series of Höegh Autoliners Aurora Class Pure Car & Truck Carriers (PCTCs), according to the company's release.

    Deltamarin has recently the completed conceptual design of the ships for Höegh Autoliners. The engineering contract signed with the builder, CMI Jiangsu shipyard, is a direct continuation of the work and includes complete basic and detail design of the vessels.

    The Aurora class ships will be the world’s largest and most environmentally friendly car carriers ever built. The ships will be powered by marine gas oil (MGO) and LNG and prepared with readiness for operation on zero carbon fuels such as ammonia or methanol once these become more widely available. Several other features are also included in the design to minimise the environmental footprint of the ships. Combining economy of scale with optimised and future-proofed ship concept results in the lowest greenhouse gas footprint per transported car in the industry, and a clear path to zero-emission operation.

    The new vessels will be built by China Merchants Industry (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. shipyard in Haimen. China Merchants Group has been expanding its shipbuilding business over the past years and is now within the three largest shipbuilding groups in China.

    The work will be carried out at Deltamarin’s offices in Finland, Poland and China and will have a significant impact on Deltamarin Group’s workload. The project will start immediately and continue until the delivery of the first vessel in the second half of 2024.

    About Deltamarin

    Deltamarin Group provides ship design, offshore engineering and construction support for the marine and offshore industries worldwide. The services include the full range of consulting, design and engineering as well as procurement, support for construction and installation. The Group employs around 400 experts in its own and associated companies located in Europe and Asia. Deltamarin is part of China Merchants Group.

    About China Merchants Industry (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd

    China Merchants Industry (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. is a large backbone enterprise wholly owned by China Merchants Industry Holdings Co., Ltd. (CMI), a Fortune 500 company. Headquartered in Hong Kong, CMI has several production and manufacturing bases in the Yangtze River economic zone, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Great Bay Area, Yangtze River Delta area, Bohai Bay, as well as subsidiaries and institutions overseas. CMI’s business mainly focuses on five aspects including repairs & conversion, marine & offshore equipment newbuilding, specialised shipbuilding, cruise shipbuilding, new materials and special equipment.

    About Höegh Autoliners

    Höegh Autoliners is a leading global provider of RoRo (Roll On Roll Off) transportation services delivering cars, high and heavy and breakbulk cargoes across the world. The company operates around 40 RoRo vessels in global trade systems and makes about 3,000 port calls each year. Höegh’s purpose is to develop innovative solutions for greener and more sustainable deep-sea transportation. Höegh is on a path to a zero-emissions future and is working closely with customers and partners to achieve this. Höegh Autoliners has its head office in Oslo, Norway and employs around 375 people in its 16 offices worldwide as well as 1,300 seafarers.

2022 January 26

