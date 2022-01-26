2022 January 26 14:40

Throughput of OTEKO Group terminals in Taman surged by 82%, year-on-year

Image source: OTEKO Group account for the bulk of throughput increase

In January-December 2021, cargo handling at the terminals of OTEKO Group in the port of Taman totaled 31.3 million tonnes, 82% more, year-on-year, OTEKO says in its press release.



Handling of dry bulk cargo surged by 132% to 23 million tonnes versus 9.9 million tonnes handled over the previous year, handling of oil products and liquefied petroleum gas totaled 8.2 million tonnes, up 12% from 7.3 million tonnes in 2021.



According to Association of Commercial Sea Ports of Russia, total throughput of Taman port in 2021, rose by 63%, year-on-year, to 35.9 million tonnes.



OTEKO Group attributes a considerable growth of coal shipments which account for the bulk of throughput increase to driving Taman Dry Bulk Terminal up to the rated capacity amid the growing demand for southward shipments.



In 2022, OTEKO commenced commercial handling of granulated sulphur with its volumes having totaled 320,000 tonnes. By the end of the year, OTEKO is set to complete the complex for handling of sulphur and put into operation 300,000 tonnnes of covered storage facilities. The company is currently in talks on long-term contracts for sulphur handling.



OTEKO emphasized that over the first 20 days of the month, despite deterioration of weather conditions in mid-January, the company’s terminal handled 14 bulkers including 5 Capesize ships and loaded transshipped 1.3 million tonnes of coal, twice as much as in January 2021.



