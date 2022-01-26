2022 January 26 13:48

Yakutia LNG project may need new port facilities in Sea of Okhotsk

LNG plant to have annual capacity of 18 million tonnes



Cargo base of Yakutia LNG project being implemented by A-Property basing on the assets of YATEC, may require the construction of network pot facilities in the Sea of Okhotsk, a source in FSUE Rosmorport told IAA PortNews.



“So far, there is no information about where this cargo base will be handled. None of the declarations covered it, so infrastructure is to be created for that purpose”, said the source.



The project foresees the development of gas condensate fields at the following licensed blocks – Srednevilyuysky, Mastakhsky, Tolonsky and Tymtaydakhsky, construction of a gas pipeline of over 1,300 km long and over 25 billion cbm in capacity as well as construction of an LNG plant on the shore of the Sea of Okhotsk with annual capacity of up to 18 million tonnes of LNG.



Final investment decision on Yakutia LNG project estimated at EUR 40 billion minimum is expected in the end of 2023. The first line of the plant can be put into operation in 2027.