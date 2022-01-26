2022 January 26 14:13

Fincantieri’s U.S. shipyards join Green Marine

Fincantieri Marine Group is the newest participant in Green Marine – the largest voluntary environmental certification program for North America’s maritime industry, according to the company's release.

World-class shipbuilder, Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM), and state-of-the-art aluminum construction facility, Fincantieri ACE Marine are the first two shipyards in Wisconsin to join the environmental program and thereby assess their environmental performance for continual improvement.

FMG aims to operate in the most sustainable manner. During recent expansion work done at FMM, the shipyard worked with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to ensure the health and safety of the environment and to limit disruptions to recreational use of the Menominee River. The nearly complete $300 million capital expansion program for their U.S. shipyards includes many new climate-controlled facilities and the country’s largest ship lift to ease ships in and out of the water while minimizing impact to the Menominee River ecosystem.



To complete its certification, each Fincantieri shipyard will assess its environmental performance based on Green Marine’s applicable indicators, which include greenhouse gases and air pollutants, spill prevention, waste management, community impacts, and environmental leadership. The annual certification process is rigorous and transparent, with the individual performance of each participant independently verified every two years.

About Fincantieri

Fincantieri, one of the world’s largest shipbuilders, employing 19,000 shipbuilding professionals in 18 shipyards on four continents. Fincantieri has a rich history dating back more than 234 years and has built more than 7,000 ships. Fincantieri operates in the United States through its subsidiary Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG). This company, which serves commercial and government customers in the U.S., including the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, has three shipyards (Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and Fincantieri ACE Marine) located in the Great Lakes.