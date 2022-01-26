2022 January 26 11:32

Superyacht Phi delivered to ABS class

Built by Royal Huisman in The Netherlands to ABS class, the 58.5m boat features a specially developed Fast Displacement XL hull form designed to present an ultra-sleek profile but weighs in at under 500 gross tons, according to ABS's release.

Designed by Van Oossanen Naval Architects with exterior design by Cor D Rover Design and interior styling by Lawson Robb, Phi features an aluminum hull and superstructure and is powered by twin MTU engines.

Delivered during 2021, Phi is optimized for a maximum speed of 22 knots and is gyro-stabilized for added comfort. Accommodation on board is for 12 guests with staff quarters big enough for 11 crew.

Designed according to principles of the Golden Ratio, the dimensions and shapes of the yacht follow natural proportions throughout the design. Deck levels are designed to three themes: the galaxy, the ocean surface and the underwater world and the interior design and styling remain confidential.

Sea trials were completed successfully in early November with the boat hitting speeds of more than 20 knots in the rough conditions of the North Sea.

One of the biggest challenges faced by Huisman’s engineers and naval architects in securing plan approval was to meet the requirements of longitudinal strength for such a sleek hull shape.

To complicate this task, the particular arrangement of the main deck, designed to accommodate the owners' wishes, made cooperation and dialogue between class and yard at all the stages of development of the structure particularly important.

The challenge was taken on by the experienced ABS engineering team based in London which considered all possibilities, including the review of direct calculations performed by the naval architects using Finite Element Analysis to demonstrate that the structure met class requirements.

As construction progressed, the continuous dialogue between the ABS plan approval and survey teams and Royal Huisman naval architecture and construction teams ensured the smooth completion of the project.

The results of this co-operation are clear to see in the dynamic lines and high performance of the completed yacht.