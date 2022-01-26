2022 January 26 10:37

CIMAC World Congress is postponed to June 2023

Usually, the large engine industry meets every 3 years at the CIMAC World Congress. But due to the ongoing pandemic and with companies and governments deploying tighter travel restrictions, the decision has now been taken to reschedule the congress. It will now be held on 12 - 16 June 2023, with Busan remaining the chosen place.



“We wanted to make it possible for everyone to plan in time and reliably. That is why we already now took this decision. We would have loved to have the congress as scheduled, but the situation with COVID-19 is simply too uncertain. Now we have a clear decision, and from now on we will be working for a successful congress in 2023”, explains Christoph Rofka (ABB Turbo Systems), CIMAC Vice President Communication. Rofka is certain that the decision is without alternative, and that the CIMAC Congress next year in Busan will again be a unique opportunity to keep up to date with what is happening in the internal combustion engine industry.



CIMAC will keep you posted about all further details and hopefully, experts from all over the world will be able to travel again in 2023 and to come to Korea.



About CIMAC

CIMAC is the leading global non-profit Association of the Internal Combustion Machinery Industry consisting of National Member Associations and Corporate Members in 27 Countries in America, Asia and Europe. CIMAC represents the large engine technology sector. This includes diesel and gas engines which are used for power generation, marine propulsion, and locomotives. Our stakeholders include manufacturers, researchers, suppliers and end-users. It is our vision to promote large engine technology power solutions that are efficient, reliable, safe and sustainable and of benefit to society, in pursuit of the transition to a low-carbon future.