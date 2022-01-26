2022 January 26 10:01

Klaipeda Port handled 45.6 million tonnes of cargo in 2021

In 2021 cargo handling in Klaipeda Port has mainly increased due to general cargo turnover, according to the port’s press release.

Cargo types in Klaipeda Port



Containerised cargo, Ro-ro, refrigerated cargo and other cargo types are attributed to the segment of general cargo. Namely the overall amount of this cargo type has been observed most significantly in Klaipeda Port in 2021.

In 2021 general cargo handling volumes in Klaipeda Port were higher by 10 percent or by 1,5 mln tn comparing with general cargo handling volumes in 2020. The handling throughput of containerised cargo in 2021 was higher by 8 percent, Ro-ro – nearly by 14 percent than in 2020 and more by 17 percent of refrigerated cargo was handled in the Port in2021 comparing with 2020.

Cargo turnover according to cargo types in 2021 m.

Cargo Volumes Yoy change, pct. Yoy difference, tons 2020 2021 Klaipeda Port 47 795 860,7 45 618 797,6 -4,6 -2 177 063,2 Liquid cargo 9 061 522,6 6 956 780,7 -23,2 -2 104 742,0 Bulk cargo 23 985 346,9 22 428 467,9 -6,5 -1 556 879,0 General cargo 14 748 991,2 16 233 549,0 10,1 1 484 557,8

Totally 45,6 mln tn of cargo was handled in Klaipeda Port in 2021. The overall cargo handling result in 2021 as to compare with the corresponding period of 2020 was less by 4,6 pct or by 2 mln tons.

The main decrease of cargo handling throughput is determined by cargo handling volumes in the segment of liquid cargo, that encompass oil products, natural and chemical fertilizers, various food oils, liquefied natural gas and other cargoes. The cargo handling decreased by 23 pct. or by 2 mln. tns in 2021 comparing with the same period in 2020.

Cargo handling of bulk cargo including natural and chemical fertilizers, raw sugar, peat and other bulk cargoes dropped by 6,5 pct. or by 1,5 mln tn in 2021.

6552 vessels were reported to call Klaipeda Port in 2021. i.e. more by 1,5 pct. or by 98 vessels comparing with 2020.