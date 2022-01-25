2022 January 25 17:04

BLRT Grupp is constructing a unique floating exhibition centre for Norway

Image source: BLRT Grupp

Marketex Marine, a subsidiary within the BLRT Grupp family, is constructing a unique floating exhibition centre commissioned by Fluctus (Norway). The currently under construction centre has been called Salmon Eye, BLRT Grupp says in a press release.

“The implementation of such a project requires the highest level of commitment from each of the participants involved, as nothing remotely similar we haven’t constructed before. The entire construction is a combination of a pontoon and an unconventional elliptical upper structure shaped to resemble a fish eye. On the outside, the structure is to be covered with 9 500 high-grade stainless steel ‘scales’ that will imitate the appearance and the colour of a salmon skin with its unique reflection. The works are running as scheduled, and the steel structure has been sent for paint coating,” noted Fjodor Kvitš, a member of the Marketex Marine Board.

The exhibition centre will be 26 m long and wide and 15 m high. The total weight – ca 1000 tonnes.

“Marketex Marine is our longstanding partner, therefore, the personnel competence and skill level, the timely and proper performance they demonstrated over the time played a crucial role in making the decision who to select to do this project,” commented Runar Hatlevik, Product Manager at Fluctus.

Salmon Eye will be placed in the spectacular Hardangerfjord visited by thousands of tourists every year. This new tourist attraction will only be accessible by water.

Salmon Eye will introduce visitors to the important topic of food production in the sea and be an important arena for inspiration about the potential under the surface.