2022 January 25 16:45

Port of Los Angeles launches first-of-its-kind cyber resilience center

The Port of Los Angeles has debuted its Cyber Resilience Center (CRC), a state-of-the-art port community cyber defense solution created to improve the cybersecurity readiness of the Port and enhance its threat-sharing and recovery capabilities among supply chain stakeholders, according to the company's release. The CRC was designed through a collaborative process with participating stakeholders and will be operated by International Business Machines (IBM).



Envisioned as a “system of systems,” the CRC enables participating stakeholders to automatically share cyber threat indicators and potential defensive measures with each other. This collaborative approach centralizes threat information for the Port’s stakeholders and helps prevent cyber disruption of the supply chain. The platform serves as a hub for the Port to receive, analyze and share information among its stakeholders who handle cargo, such as terminal operators, shipping lines, truck, rail and others, among its cross-sector stakeholders who provide essential support services, and from external intelligence sources. The CRC is also available to participating stakeholders as an advisory resource to assist with recovery.



The first group of approximately 20 participating stakeholders are now using the new system and gaining access to IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence and more groups are expected to join every six months. As part of its operations, the CRC will be conducting tabletop exercises with participating stakeholders and providing them with annual cybersecurity training.



In 2014, the Port of Los Angeles set the maritime industry standard for cyber security when it established a Cyber Security Operations Center designed to help protect the Port’s internal networks. The newly-designed CRC builds upon that technology infrastructure by improving the quality, quantity and speed of cyber information sharing among Port stakeholders and leveraging the CRC’s security model to creating a more inclusive maritime community.



North America’s leading seaport by container volume and cargo value, the Port of Los Angeles facilitated $259 billion in trade during 2020. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura. The Port of Los Angeles has remained open with all terminals operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.