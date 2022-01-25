2022 January 25 18:10

Ports of Los Angeles & Long Beach postpone Container Excess Dwell Fee

The Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach announced that consideration of the “Container Excess Dwell Fee” would be held off another week, until January 28th, 2022, according to ONE's release.

The daily charge will be counted per calendar day on terminal beyond the defined dwell times, including weekends and holidays. Local import excess dwell fee begins on day 9 as follows:

Days on Terminal Daily Charge (USD)

Total Charge (USD) 9 $100 $100 10 $200 $300 11 $300 $600 12 $400 $1,000 13 $500 $1,500 13 + $100 per day increase with no maximum.

Intermodal/ Rail excess dwell fee begins on day 6 as follows:

Days on Terminal Daily Charge (USD)

Total Charge (USD) 6 $100 $100 7 $200 $300 8 $300 $600 9 $400 $1,000 10 $500 $1,500 10 + $100 per day increase with no maximum.