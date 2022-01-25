2022 January 25 17:26

ICTSI's Cavite Gateway Terminal beefs up operations

Cavite Gateway Terminal (CGT), the country’s first dedicated container barge terminal located in Tanza, Cavite, provides an alternate means of transporting containers from the Port of Manila to Southern Luzon and back via Manila Bay sea lanes, according to the company's release.



International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) continues to beef up operations of the Cavite Gateway Terminal (CGT) in Tanza, Cavite as ICTSI continues its bid to find logistical solutions and alternatives for the country’s supply chain.



One of these alternatives is the CGT, the country’s first dedicated container barge terminal, that optimizes the sea lanes of Manila Bay while providing alternate means of transporting containers from the Port of Manila to the CALABARZON area south of Manila and back.

ICTSI recently strengthened yard and wharf operations with the deployment of additional landside container handling equipment as well as directly contracted barge equipment. With an area of six hectares, the CGT has the capacity to handle 115,000 TEUs annually.

Enhancements at CGT also came at an opportune time with the temporary closure of the southbound portion of Roxas Boulevard.

Recently, the MMDA announced the temporary closure of the boulevard’s southbound lanes to give way to the Department of Public Works and Highways’ repair of a damaged box culvert in front of a pumping station in Pasay City, and civil works related to the Department of Transportation’s Light Rail Transit Line 1 Cavite Extension Project.

Roxas Boulevard is part of a cargo truck trade route connecting the Port of Manila to Southern Luzon. Close to 900 trucks and over 1,000 trailers daily travel the road’s southbound direction alone.



ABOUT CAVITE GATEWAY TERMINAL

Cavite Gateway Terminal is a 115,000-TEU capacity container barge terminal in Tanza that links Cavite economic zones with the Port of Manila. It offers Cavite locators faster, cost- effective maritime links for international cargo and supports domestic cargo movements between Luzon and other islands of the Philippine archipelago.



ABOUT INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives.