Damen commissions Rolls-Royce business unit to supply automation solutions for German Navy’s F126 frigates

Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems, headquartered in Friedrichshafen, Germany, will deliver the automation solutions (in German FüSAS – Führungssystem Automation Schiffstechnik) for the four new F126 frigates for the German Navy, according to the company's release.

The scope consists of an Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) and a Condition Monitoring System (CMS). For this solution, Rolls-Royce will deliver its mtu NautIQ Master and mtu NautIQ Foresight products. The contract with the main contractor Damen Naval was concluded on 21 January 2022. The fire alarm, personnel locator and CCTV systems are also part of the contract. This is the first naval order for mtu NautIQ products since Rolls-Royce launched its extended automation solutions portfolio, which now combines mtu and Servowatch technologies under one brand. Rolls-Royce acquired Servowatch, a supplier of integrated marine automation solutions, in 2020.

mtu NautIQ Master is the newest iteration of Rolls-Royce’s Integrated Platform Management System, combining the advantages of proven mtu and Servowatch products. It offers the same base functionalities as the previous version with enhanced features on a much more flexible and future-proof platform. mtu NautIQ Foresight is Rolls-Royce’s Equipment Health Management System for marine applications. Rolls-Royce has successfully positioned its ship automation products in the global market and delivered solutions to customers across a wide variety of applications worldwide over the past two and a half decades. With mtu NautIQ it is offering a future-proof portfolio of enhanced solutions for the complete vessel.

Damen and Rolls-Royce have a long-standing cooperation in shipbuilding. Among other projects, Rolls-Royce supplied the diesel engines for the Joint Support Ship HNLMS Karel Doorman, used by both the Royal Netherlands and German navies, and the support and research vessel Nuyina, which Damen delivered to the Australian Antarctic Division in August.

Damen Naval is building the four F126 class frigates together with its partners Blohm+Voss and Thales, after the partners were selected as successful bidders in 2020 following a European tender process spanning several years. The first ship is expected to be delivered to the German Navy in Hamburg in 2028. All building work will be carried out in German shipyards in Hamburg, Kiel and Wolgast.



About Damen Shipyards Group



Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. Damen operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce pioneers the power that matters to connect, power and protect society. Rolls-Royce Power Systems is headquartered in Friedrichshafen in southern Germany and employs around 9,000 people. The product portfolio includes mtu-brand high-speed engines and propulsion systems for ships, power generation, heavy land, rail and defence vehicles and for the oil and gas industry as well as diesel and gas systems and battery containers for mission critical, standby and continuous power, combined generation of heat and power, and microgrids.

Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces and navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers.