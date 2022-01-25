2022 January 25 13:36

Glavgosexpertiza approves installation of NSR maritime distress safety system at “Dickson” station

Image source: Glavgosexpertiza

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has considered and approved the design and estimate documentation under the project on construction of facilities of the global maritime distress communication system on the Northern Sea Route.



The design documentation provides for installation of NAVTEX devices at the shore station “Dickson”. It foresees a construction of main and back-up masts with antennas СВ-051 (40 meters high), containers for equipment, automated diesel power station and other facilities. “Dickson” station will have a range of up to 485 nautical miles.



The works foreseen by the project “Construction of facilities of the global maritime distress communication system on the Northern Sea Route” are to be financed by the federal budget.



The project developer – FSUE Rosmorport.



The designer – Yuzhmorgeologiya JSC.

In the end of December 2021, Glavgosexpertiza approved the construction of Navtex station at the port of Dickson under the project being implemented by FSUE Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch.

NAVTEX is a component of the Global Maritime Distress Safety System (GMDSS).

Shore station “Dickson” of Navtex service is located on the mainland part of the town of Dickson in the North-East part of the Yenisey Bay of the Kara Sea, the Krasnoyarsk Territory. The station operating round the clock in automatic mode provides navigational and meteorological information to ships in the Vilkitsky Strait during the navigation season on the Northern Sea Route.