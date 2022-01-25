2022 January 25 15:02

Valenciaport and COSCO collaborate in the automation of the delivery of container seals

Valenciaport and Cosco Shipping Lines Spain S.A. are collaborating in a project to provide, through a dispensing machine, the container seals to the carriers before going to the exporters’ facilities. This initiative, which was conceived in the Working Groups of the Guarantee Mark, aims to speed up the container export process by giving the seals to the drivers in the port area.

In this way, this system avoids having to go to the administrative offices of the shipping agents, who represent the shipping lines, where these seals are usually provided and whose location can be kilometres away from the collection points of the empty containers and may even require going into the city centre. These additional trips to obtain the seals are usually made directly by the individual transporters or by using courier services.

To meet the requirements of control, information processing, traceability and security required by the agents involved in this process, the use of a mechanical device was proposed which, connected to ValenciaportPCS, would allow the automated dispatch of seals.

The project has enabled the installation of a seal dispensing machine in the land transport service area located at the south exit of the port of Valencia. This prototype, which is currently in the testing phase, provides Cosco Shipping Lines seals to authorised transport companies after entering the corresponding ValenciaportPCS transport order locator.

The development of this initiative to provide seals in an automated way reduces economic costs and the time spent in this process. Likewise, it also has its advantages from an environmental point of view by avoiding the generation of emissions derived from travelling to the offices where the seals were delivered.