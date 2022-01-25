  • Home
  • News
  • 7.6 million tonnes of goods handled in record quantities at the Port of Kiel
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 25 14:02

    7.6 million tonnes of goods handled in record quantities at the Port of Kiel

    The seaport of Kiel handled a cargo volume of 7.6 million tonnes in 2021, according to the company's release. This is 9.3 % more than in the previous year and represents a new record for the PORT OF KIEL.

    In particular, the high growth rates on the Gothenburg route (total freight result 2.1 million tonnes/+16% compared to the previous year) and the Klaipeda route (total freight result 2.9 million tonnes/+9% compared to the previous year) more than compensated for the expected declines in the paper business (total paper result 0.66 million tonnes/-12% compared to the previous year).

    Volume growth was also recorded on the Oslo connection (total freight result 0.6 million tonnes/+2 % compared to the previous year). With 921,796 ferry and cruise passengers, sea tourism almost doubled compared to the previous year (517,540). With a total of 134 port calls (previous year 29), Kiel was one of the most frequented Northern European cruise ports in 2021.

    2021 was a good year, both for ferry traffic with 633,000 passengers (previous year 483,000) and especially for the cruise sector with 289,000 passengers (previous year 34,500). With 134 cruise ship visits in 2021, Kiel was one of the most successful Northern European cruise ports, even though passenger numbers naturally remained lower than in normal times. Without Corona, one million passengers in 2021 would have been a realistic figure. Well over 200 cruise ship registrations have already been received for 2022. In this respect, the PORT OF KIEL is optimistic about a further improved season with a further increase in passenger numbers.

    Together with its partners, the port of Kiel offers the appropriate concepts to ensure this in an environmentally friendly and safe manner from Kiel. The seaport regrets the temporary suspension of the Ro-Pax ferries "Color Fantasy" and "Color Magic" in the service of Color Line. The PORT OF KIEL is optimistic that the regular service can be resumed again at short notice, also for passengers. The cargo ferry "Color Carrier" continues to operate between Oslo and Kiel.

    In 2021, a good result was once again achieved in intermodal transport, even though with 30,624 units (previous year 32,957), approximately 7% fewer consignments were transported by rail than in the record year 2020 due to the Corona pandemic and restructurings in the portfolio of the railway companies. Environmentally friendly hinterland traffic is a central component of the port of Kiel's BLUE PORT strategy and makes a significant contribution to shifting truck traffic. After the strong growth rates in this area in recent years and the consolidation in 2021, however, the focus is now on growth once again. The PORT OF KIEL is confident in this regard, as the foundations for further growth have already been laid with the weekday connection to Verona via the Lehrte mega-hub, which was introduced in September 2021. As a result, it has been possible to significantly increase the capacity and destination offer for shipping company and forwarding customers and also to directly connect the Ostuferhafen with the economic area of northern Italy.

    The PORT OF KIEL has set itself the goal of reducing all the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions it produces to zero by 2030. The port's three-stage plan, presented on 24th November 2021, envisages covering 60 % of the energy requirements of ships calling at Kiel with green electricity in 2022/2023. In 2025, this figure is to rise to 80 % to 90 % before climate neutrality is achieved in 2030. On-shore power is the central element in reducing emissions. The existing shore power facilities at Ostseekai, Schwedenkai and Norwegenkai are operational and are used by ferries and cruise ships. Construction of the on-shore power plant at Ostuferhafen will start in 2022. The PORT OF KIEL has done its homework in this area and invested in on-shore power at an early stage and out of conviction. In 2022/2023, 60 to 80 cruise ships are expected to berth in a climate-neutral manner in the port of Kiel.

    The PORT OF KIEL is increasing its investment in digitalisation and at the end of 2021, it received the funding approval from the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure for the establishment and operation of a digital test field in the Kiel seaport. As part of the D-TECH-BASE project, port terminals for roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) traffic will become test fields for the new 5G terminal communication and traffic control for the first time. The project, worth about 1.75 million euros, focuses on the Ostuferhafen and Schwedenkai and will run for a good two and a half years until 30th June 2024. In order to be fit for the future regarding the next generation of ships, the PORT OF KIEL has started the construction of two new and wider RoRo bridges in the Ostuferhafen in 2021. Once the work has been completed, berths 5 and 6 will be ready to handle two more RoRo ferries smoothly and quickly. Both renovated berths will be connected to shore power with electricity from renewable sources. In addition, the railway terminal's tracks will be made passable for heavy loads. All construction work is fully on schedule. Construction is expected to be completed in early autumn 2022.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Kiel  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 25

18:10 Ports of Los Angeles & Long Beach postpone Container Excess Dwell Fee
17:55 Joint Russian-Chinese naval exercise Peaceful Sea-2022 took place in the Arabian Sea
17:36 Broad scope of Wärtsilä power solutions selected for gas-fuelled ferry trio
17:26 ICTSI's Cavite Gateway Terminal beefs up operations
17:04 BLRT Grupp is constructing a unique floating exhibition centre for Norway
16:45 Port of Los Angeles launches first-of-its-kind cyber resilience center
16:25 IDFA, Port of Los Angeles, and CMA CGM form joint initiative to advance U.S. dairy exports
15:52 MOL announces the world's first successful sea trial of autonomous sailing on a commercial container ship voyage
15:13 Damen commissions Rolls-Royce business unit to supply automation solutions for German Navy’s F126 frigates
15:02 Valenciaport and COSCO collaborate in the automation of the delivery of container seals
14:41 Flag-raising ceremony held on Sibir, first serial nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220
14:02 7.6 million tonnes of goods handled in record quantities at the Port of Kiel
13:36 Glavgosexpertiza approves installation of NSR maritime distress safety system at “Dickson” station
13:12 European shipowners support EU parliamentary proposal on commercial operators and a sector-dedicated fund
12:54 Damen signs up ERMA FIRST to supply world’s smallest Ballast Water Treatment System
12:30 TotalEnergies launches Port of Marseille Fos’ first ship-to-containership LNG bunkering operation
12:11 OOCL posts results for 2021
11:24 RF Accounts Chamber found Russian IWW potential not to be used in full
11:00 European Parliament proposed amendments to EU ETS put Green Deal goals at risk, says World Shipping Council
10:17 Saimaa Canal Commission grants permit to Transport Infrastructure Agency for construction in Saimaa Canal lease area
09:43 Baltic Dry Index as of January 24
09:28 Crude oil prices continue moderate increase
09:15 MABUX: Global bunker prices to trend lower on Jan 25

2022 January 24

18:22 Nakilat takes delivery and management of fourth LNG carrier newbuild
18:09 CMA CGM and TotalEnergies launch Port of Marseille Fos’ first ship-to-containership LNG bunkering operation
17:55 Detachment of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet went to sea to fulfill tasks of long-distance campaign
17:32 Raiffeisenbank opens USD 20 million credit facility for Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg
17:13 GTMaritime guide sets out future of maritime communications
16:50 Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of coal terminal Port “Vera” in Primorye
16:29 Salus Technical introduces its the cloud-based software Bowtie Master
15:58 Tersan shipyard lays down trawler for Magadan based fishing company Tikhrybkom
15:11 Wärtsilä hits methanol milestone with first newbuild engine order
14:30 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg to take delivery of over 40 units of handling equipment and one 63-tonne crane in 2022
14:01 Dogger Bank announces supplier events for O&M phase
13:44 BW Offshore signed an agreement for the sale of the FPSO BW Joko Tole
13:21 Loko-Bank shareholder increased his share in FESCO to 26.52%
13:07 Royal Dutch Shell plc changes its name to Shell plc
12:44 FESCO increases number of transit container trains from CPV almost twice in 2021
12:23 EdgeTech rolls out the 6205s2 Swath Bathymetry & Side Scan Sonar System
12:18 PGS secures Northern Lights CO2 storage acquisition contract
11:52 Maersk Drilling secures 21-month contract with TotalEnergies
11:17 Second episode of a creative multimedia project named The Ecologist was launched in cooperation with Van Oord
10:49 Heerema announces contract with McDermott for Saudi Aramco’s Marjan Increment Program
10:42 Eastern Shipbuilding completes major infrastructure improvement project to support OPC program
09:28 Crude oil prices rise as demand increases
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of January 21
08:37 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Jan 24

2022 January 23

14:29 Record figures in Polish ports
13:52 Coast Guard to close southern Green Bay for commercial traffic
12:36 CMHI shipyard hosts a keel-laying ceremony for Ulstein designed expedition cruise vessel ‘Ocean Albatros’
11:47 SGMF releases updated version of LNG as a marine fuel – Safety and Operational Guidelines – Bunkering'
11:08 James Fisher Renewables secures high voltage safety management commissioning contract from Iberdrola’s Baltic Eagle offshore win
10:57 BW Ideol secures close to 1GW of offshore floating wind acreage in ScotWind leasing round
09:51 AIDA named Top Employer again

2022 January 22

14:06 Crowley names Marcus Jadotte as Senior VP, Government Relations
13:29 Kongsberg Digital joins the NorthWind project to develop digital twin technology for offshore wind
12:41 New year boost for MYCRANE as four lifting experts join the team
12:07 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and Bombora Wave Power strengthen their collaboration through an investment
11:34 Carnival Cruise Line adding more embarkation enhancements as it commits to current protocols for the foreseeable future
10:54 Indian Register of Shipping strengthens focus on safety of Inland Waterways