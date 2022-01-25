2022 January 25 12:30

TotalEnergies launches Port of Marseille Fos’ first ship-to-containership LNG bunkering operation

TotalEnergies and its partner CMA CGM, have launched Marseilles’ inaugural ship-to-containership Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunkering operation in the Port of Marseille Fos, Southern France, according to the company's release.

CMA CGM BALI, a 15,000 TEU LNG-powered containership is deployed on the MEX 1 service, connecting Asia and South Europe. She has been refuelled by TotalEnergies’ Gas Vitality, the first LNG bunker vessel based in France, with around 6,000m3 of LNG, by means of a ship-to-ship transfer alongside the Eurofos container terminal, while the containership carried out cargo operations simultaneously. The Gas Vitality is TotalEnergies' second chartered LNG bunker vessel and owned by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd (MOL).

This entire operation underlines a solid collaborative teamwork across the French maritime industry including the involvement of local port authorities to enable the vessels’ safe operatorship, and the commitments of all the parties to support the growing role of LNG in the shipping’s energy transition.

TotalEnergies has actively invested in LNG infrastructure, critical to support its shipping customers’ uptake of LNG as a marine fuel.

Since November 2020, TotalEnergies has been operating the 18,600-m³ Gas Agility at the Port of Rotterdam and completed the first LNG bunkering operation of the CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE, the largest dual-fuel LNG-powered containership in the world. Together with the Company’s second-chartered LNG bunker vessel, the Gas Vitality, both vessels demonstrate its commitment to make LNG bunkering capabilities readily available in key European hubs. In 2022, TotalEnergies will also commence operations of a third LNG bunker vessel to serve Singapore, where the Company has been awarded a LNG bunker supplier license for a five-year term starting January 1st, 2022.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.