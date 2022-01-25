  • Home
  • News
  • Saimaa Canal Commission grants permit to Transport Infrastructure Agency for construction in Saimaa Canal lease area
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 25 10:17

    Saimaa Canal Commission grants permit to Transport Infrastructure Agency for construction in Saimaa Canal lease area

    On 20 January 2022, the Saimaa Canal Commission granted a permit to the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency for construction in the Saimaa Canal lease area, says press center of Finland’s Ministry of Transport and Communication. The Commission, which coordinates the positions of the Finnish authorities, considers that the development projects of the Saimaa Canal meet the obligations of the Saimaa Canal lease agreement. The projects are needed to develop the Canal and organise its vessel traffic. 

    Under the lease agreement, Russia leases the parts of the Saimaa Canal located in its territory, together with the associated land area, to Finland. The agreement allows Finland to construct in the area it has leased. According to the Act of 2012 bringing the agreement into force, a permit is needed from the Saimaa Canal Commission to construct in the area. This is the Finnish permit process for constructing in the Saimaa Canal lease area, and the permit does not replace the permits required by Russian legislation.

    The development projects that were granted a permit cover two areas: lengthening the locks in the Canal by 11.5 metres and raising the water level by ten cents. In its supplementary budget in autumn 2020, Parliament allocated EUR 5 million for raising the water level and, in the 2021 budget, granted a budget authority of EUR 90 million for lengthening the locks of the Canal.

    In matters relating to the implementation of the Saimaa Canal lease agreement and the development of vessel traffic, the Saimaa Canal Commission coordinates the positions of the Finnish authorities. The Commission is chaired by Canal Delegate Minna Kivimäki, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Communications. The Commission has members from the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, the Border Guard, Customs, and the Transport Infrastructure Agency.

    The permit will be legally valid after the appeal period of 30 days. Where possible, feedback from statements issued during the permit process on the implementation schedule of the projects must be taken into account in the implementation of the projects.

    The local legislation applicable in the lease area shall be complied with in the construction.

    In accordance with Russian legislation, both projects require an environmental impact assessment, an environmental permit and a building permit.

    In Finland, a permit complying with the Water Act will be needed for raising the water level. The Transport Infrastructure Agency submitted the permit application to the Regional State Administrative Agency for Southern Finland on 18 March 2021.

    The Agency estimated that the construction work will begin in 2023. Due to the work, traffic in the Canal will have to be interrupted. The Agency estimates that the interruption will take 15 months between January 2024 and June 2025. It will make its final decision on the time and duration of the traffic interruption after having completed the impact assessment of the matter.

Другие новости по темам: Saimaa Canal  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 25

18:10 Ports of Los Angeles & Long Beach postpone Container Excess Dwell Fee
17:55 Joint Russian-Chinese naval exercise Peaceful Sea-2022 took place in the Arabian Sea
17:36 Broad scope of Wärtsilä power solutions selected for gas-fuelled ferry trio
17:26 ICTSI's Cavite Gateway Terminal beefs up operations
17:04 BLRT Grupp is constructing a unique floating exhibition centre for Norway
16:45 Port of Los Angeles launches first-of-its-kind cyber resilience center
16:25 IDFA, Port of Los Angeles, and CMA CGM form joint initiative to advance U.S. dairy exports
15:52 MOL announces the world's first successful sea trial of autonomous sailing on a commercial container ship voyage
15:13 Damen commissions Rolls-Royce business unit to supply automation solutions for German Navy’s F126 frigates
15:02 Valenciaport and COSCO collaborate in the automation of the delivery of container seals
14:41 Flag-raising ceremony held on Sibir, first serial nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220
14:02 7.6 million tonnes of goods handled in record quantities at the Port of Kiel
13:36 Glavgosexpertiza approves installation of NSR maritime distress safety system at “Dickson” station
13:12 European shipowners support EU parliamentary proposal on commercial operators and a sector-dedicated fund
12:54 Damen signs up ERMA FIRST to supply world’s smallest Ballast Water Treatment System
12:30 TotalEnergies launches Port of Marseille Fos’ first ship-to-containership LNG bunkering operation
12:11 OOCL posts results for 2021
11:24 RF Accounts Chamber found Russian IWW potential not to be used in full
11:00 European Parliament proposed amendments to EU ETS put Green Deal goals at risk, says World Shipping Council
10:17 Saimaa Canal Commission grants permit to Transport Infrastructure Agency for construction in Saimaa Canal lease area
09:43 Baltic Dry Index as of January 24
09:28 Crude oil prices continue moderate increase
09:15 MABUX: Global bunker prices to trend lower on Jan 25

2022 January 24

18:22 Nakilat takes delivery and management of fourth LNG carrier newbuild
18:09 CMA CGM and TotalEnergies launch Port of Marseille Fos’ first ship-to-containership LNG bunkering operation
17:55 Detachment of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet went to sea to fulfill tasks of long-distance campaign
17:32 Raiffeisenbank opens USD 20 million credit facility for Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg
17:13 GTMaritime guide sets out future of maritime communications
16:50 Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of coal terminal Port “Vera” in Primorye
16:29 Salus Technical introduces its the cloud-based software Bowtie Master
15:58 Tersan shipyard lays down trawler for Magadan based fishing company Tikhrybkom
15:11 Wärtsilä hits methanol milestone with first newbuild engine order
14:30 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg to take delivery of over 40 units of handling equipment and one 63-tonne crane in 2022
14:01 Dogger Bank announces supplier events for O&M phase
13:44 BW Offshore signed an agreement for the sale of the FPSO BW Joko Tole
13:21 Loko-Bank shareholder increased his share in FESCO to 26.52%
13:07 Royal Dutch Shell plc changes its name to Shell plc
12:44 FESCO increases number of transit container trains from CPV almost twice in 2021
12:23 EdgeTech rolls out the 6205s2 Swath Bathymetry & Side Scan Sonar System
12:18 PGS secures Northern Lights CO2 storage acquisition contract
11:52 Maersk Drilling secures 21-month contract with TotalEnergies
11:17 Second episode of a creative multimedia project named The Ecologist was launched in cooperation with Van Oord
10:49 Heerema announces contract with McDermott for Saudi Aramco’s Marjan Increment Program
10:42 Eastern Shipbuilding completes major infrastructure improvement project to support OPC program
09:28 Crude oil prices rise as demand increases
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of January 21
08:37 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Jan 24

2022 January 23

14:29 Record figures in Polish ports
13:52 Coast Guard to close southern Green Bay for commercial traffic
12:36 CMHI shipyard hosts a keel-laying ceremony for Ulstein designed expedition cruise vessel ‘Ocean Albatros’
11:47 SGMF releases updated version of LNG as a marine fuel – Safety and Operational Guidelines – Bunkering'
11:08 James Fisher Renewables secures high voltage safety management commissioning contract from Iberdrola’s Baltic Eagle offshore win
10:57 BW Ideol secures close to 1GW of offshore floating wind acreage in ScotWind leasing round
09:51 AIDA named Top Employer again

2022 January 22

14:06 Crowley names Marcus Jadotte as Senior VP, Government Relations
13:29 Kongsberg Digital joins the NorthWind project to develop digital twin technology for offshore wind
12:41 New year boost for MYCRANE as four lifting experts join the team
12:07 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and Bombora Wave Power strengthen their collaboration through an investment
11:34 Carnival Cruise Line adding more embarkation enhancements as it commits to current protocols for the foreseeable future
10:54 Indian Register of Shipping strengthens focus on safety of Inland Waterways