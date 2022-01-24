2022 January 24 17:55

Detachment of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet went to sea to fulfill tasks of long-distance campaign

A detachment of Baltic Fleet warships consisting of the corvettes Stoykiy and Soobrazitelniy departed Baltiysk for a long-distance campaign, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The main tasks of the campaign are participation of the ships in naval exercises under overall leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov, as well as ensuring naval presence and demonstration of the Andreev flag in different areas of the world's oceans.

During the sailing period the crews of the corvettes will conduct communication, air defence and anti-submarine warfare exercises and perform a number of combat exercises. Crews of deck helicopters of the Baltic Fleet Ka-27, based on corvettes, will conduct flying shifts at sea, carry out training on search for mock enemy submarines, detection of surface targets and search and rescue operations.

To ensure the detachment's safety, the ships have anti-terrorist groups from the Baltic Fleet marines. During anchorages on an unprotected roadstead and while crossing straits, marines will conduct training to repel an attack on a ship by mock terrorists.

In accordance with the training plan of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation for 2022, a series of naval exercises are held in January-February in all areas of responsibility of the fleets under the overall leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov.

The main focus of the exercises is to work out the actions of the Navy and Aerospace Forces to protect Russian national interests in the world Ocean, as well as to counter military threats to the Russian Federation from sea and ocean directions.

The exercises will cover the waters of the seas adjacent to the Russian territory, as well as operationally important areas of the World Ocean. Separate exercises will be held in the waters of the Mediterranean, Northern, Okhotsk Seas, in the north-eastern part of the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean.

In total, it is planned to involve more than 140 warships and support vessels, more than 60 aircraft, 1,000 units of military equipment, and about 10,000 military personnel to participate in the events.