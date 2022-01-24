2022 January 24 17:32

Raiffeisenbank opens USD 20 million credit facility for Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg

Raiffeisenbank has opened a five-year USD 20 million unsecured credit facility for Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (a company of Port One Group), SP SPb says in its press release.

“Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg pays much attention to the development of client services, rate and quality of operational activities in compliance with international standards. Through cooperation with Raiffeisenbank we get a reliable financial partner and a valuable ally in our business expansion”, said Andrey Yaroslavtsev, Managing Director of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC.

“Support of large-scale infrastructure projects is a key priority of Raiffeisenbank. We are proud of credence given by such market leaders as Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC and we will be happy to develop our partnership for providing the company with the best financial solutions”, said Dmitry Sredin, Head of Large Corporate Clients Division & Head of Investment Banking, Raiffeisenbank.