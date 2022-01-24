2022 January 24 15:58

Tersan shipyard lays down trawler for Magadan based fishing company Tikhrybkom

Image source: Tikhrybkom

On 21 January 2022, Tersan shipyard (Turkey) laid down a big fishing trawler for Pacific Ocean Fishing Company (Tikhrybkom), Tikhrybkom says in its press release.

The ceremony featured the Russian delegation including Deputy General Director Nikolay Kotov, Chief Engineer Vyacheslav Stepanov and technical personnel of the company as well as representatives of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping and Norwegian designer, Skipsteknisk AS.

Mikhail Kotov, General Director of Tikhrybkom, President of Magadan Fishermen Association, referred to the keel-laying as a milestone event and emphasized that it had happened ahead of contract schedule.

Together with the Norwegian designer, Tikhrybkom specialists are currently considering technical documentation for the shipboard navigation and fishing equipment, adjusting the design with respect of practical experience obtained by Oceanrybflot, Kamchatka based company operating one ship built by Tersan and waiting for the second one.

According to Mikhail Kotov, fish processing will be highly automated. Apart from other products the ship will produce high-grade fish meal and collect fish oil, feedstock for a plant producing Omega-3 which is under construction in the Magadan Region. Mikhail Kotov says the plant is to be put into operation in autumn.

The new trawler of КМ class (by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping) is intended for trawling and processing of pollock, herring, West Pacific sardines, horse mackerel, flatfish, calmar. The onboard factory will produce fresh-frozen fish, fillet, minced fish, frozen liver, caviar, fish meal and fish oil. Daily production is 450 tonnes.

Ship particulars: ice class - Ice3, speed – over 15 knots, length – over 90 m, crew - 111.

Photos from the website of Tikhrybkom