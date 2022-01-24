2022 January 24 17:13

GTMaritime guide sets out future of maritime communications

GTMaritime, a leading provider of secure data communications software to the maritime industry, has released a new publication which offers a guide to the background, current state and future development of satellite connectivity and communications at sea.



Available to download free of charge, the Maritime Communications – A look over the horizon guide is split into three sections, covering Basics of Marine Communications, The Connected Ship and Special Services. It examines the different types of satellite systems and network configurations, regulatory requirements, commercial communications and crew connectivity, and highlights key considerations for future communications planning.



Mike McNally, Global Commercial Director at GTMaritime, said: “The GTMaritime guide to maritime communications provides ship owners and operators with comprehensive insights into the full spectrum of connectivity and communications considerations at sea. As the maritime industry continues to become increasingly connected, it is important to have a thorough understanding of satellite communications and the opportunities greater connectivity can bring to a range of operations at sea.”



The guide offers perceptive commentary on the impact greater connectivity will have on the maritime sector, considering issues such as cybersecurity, performance monitoring and remote operations. It also looks at the role communications systems can play in online training for crew on-board and the advantages enhanced connectivity can have in areas such as telemedicine.



“Already we are seeing huge increases in the amount of data being transmitted between ship and shore,” adds McNally. “As technology continues to expand into new areas of ship systems, there is a need for greater connectivity and satellite bandwidth to ensure communications systems can cope with the volume of data being transmitted. A comprehensive understanding of ship to shore connectivity today and tomorrow is fundamental to planning for the future needs of our industry, and essential for meeting its aims on ship efficiency, safety and compliance.”



About GTMaritime



Since 1998 GTMaritime has been providing a range of technology solutions and services to the maritime industry that serve to enable effective communications over satellite. We specialise in providing solutions and services that help ensure vessel compliance and business operability 365 days a year, as well as keeping crew in touch with friends and family whilst at sea. All of this is backed up by a market leading infrastructure and unrivalled 24-hour customer support, every day of the year. Our development team deliver continuous development and enhancement features to ensure our products stay ahead of the ever-growing cyber threats, with silent system enhancements deployed on a weekly basis. We provide these services from our head office in the UK and Singapore – and increasingly through an established and growing network of resellers and partners around the world.