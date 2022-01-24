  • Home
  • News
  • Wärtsilä hits methanol milestone with first newbuild engine order
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 24 15:11

    Wärtsilä hits methanol milestone with first newbuild engine order

    A new Van Oord's new WIV will be powered by five Wärtsilä 32 engines capable of operating with methanol

    The technology group Wärtsilä has received its first order for newbuild methanol-fuelled engines. A new Offshore Wind Installation Vessel (WIV) being built for Dutch contracting company Van Oord at Yantai CIMC Raffles shipyard in China will be powered by five Wärtsilä 32 engines capable of operating with methanol.

    The order, which includes the methanol fuel supply system, was placed in December 2021, and it will be booked in the order book in Q1 2022. The delivery of the equipment is scheduled for early 2023.

    The methanol engine order extends Wärtsilä’s leading position in support of the maritime industry’s decarbonisation ambitions, and in the use of the fuel. Wärtsilä has over half a decade’s experience with methanol, having converted the first of four engines on Stena Germanica to use the fuel in 2015.

    “We see methanol as one of the alternatives to meet the industry’s goals to reduce its environmental impact,” said Harold Linssen, Project Director, Van Oord. “We are pleased to be the pioneer of Wärtsilä’s latest methanol-fuelled engine technology.”

    ‘Green’ methanol is among the potential and most promising future fuel candidates. It is made using hydrogen from renewable-sourced electricity and recaptured carbon. The benefits of methanol are that it is relatively inexpensive to produce, is widely available, and easy to store. Furthermore, the global supply infrastructure is already established.

    In line with its strategy to meet future development needs through collaboration with key stakeholders, Wärtsilä recently signed a long-term strategic cooperation agreement with Chinese shipyard Yantai CIMC Raffles. The cooperation is aimed at the design and development of future-proof solutions for newbuild vessels. This will include the use of future carbon-free fuels and other integrated technology solutions.

    Following the agreement, Yantai CIMC Raffles awarded Wärtsilä the honorary title of "Excellent Partner" in recognition of its long-term support and cooperation.

    “Leveraging the combined strengths of Yantai CIMC Raffles and Wärtsilä will ensure that we can deliver the best solutions to support our customers on their path to lower emissions,” said Li Minggao, Vice President, CIMC Raffles.

    “Enabling the use of methanol fuel is an important step along the path towards decarbonised operations. These cooperations will speed the work in bringing these fuels to the market, and in building ships that meet and exceed the regulatory and operational requirements for the coming decades,” said Roger Holm, President, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

    During the coming few years, Wärtsilä will commercialise engine technologies that allow the use of all alternative fuels currently under discussion. Given the modularity of modern engines, this means that owners can already today future-proof their existing assets and plan for the use of new fuels as and when they become available.

    Wärtsilä will also supply a package of leading-edge thrusters to the Van Oord vessel for efficient station keeping. This marks the seventh order for Wärtsilä thrusters for WTIVs in 2021 and highlights the company’s leading position in the offshore wind segment.

    About Wärtsilä Marine Power

    Wärtsilä Marine Power leads the industry in its journey towards a decarbonised and sustainable future. Our broad portfolio of engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems delivers the efficiency, reliability, safety, and environmental performance needed to support our customers. Our offering includes performance-based agreements, lifecycle solutions, and an unrivalled global network of maritime expertise.

    About Wärtsilä

    Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve their environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 17,500 professionals in 200 locations in more than 70 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2020 Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

    Photo: Wärtsilä
Другие новости по темам: methanol-fuelled engine, Van Oord, Wartsila  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 24

18:22 Nakilat takes delivery and management of fourth LNG carrier newbuild
18:09 CMA CGM and TotalEnergies launch Port of Marseille Fos’ first ship-to-containership LNG bunkering operation
17:55 Detachment of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet went to sea to fulfill tasks of long-distance campaign
17:32 Raiffeisenbank opens USD 20 million credit facility for Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg
17:13 GTMaritime guide sets out future of maritime communications
16:50 Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of coal terminal Port “Vera” in Primorye
16:29 Salus Technical introduces its the cloud-based software Bowtie Master
15:58 Tersan shipyard lays down trawler for Magadan based fishing company Tikhrybkom
15:11 Wärtsilä hits methanol milestone with first newbuild engine order
14:30 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg to take delivery of over 40 units of handling equipment and one 63-tonne crane in 2022
14:01 Dogger Bank announces supplier events for O&M phase
13:44 BW Offshore signed an agreement for the sale of the FPSO BW Joko Tole
13:21 Loko-Bank shareholder increased his share in FESCO to 26.52%
13:07 Royal Dutch Shell plc changes its name to Shell plc
12:44 FESCO increases number of transit container trains from CPV almost twice in 2021
12:23 EdgeTech rolls out the 6205s2 Swath Bathymetry & Side Scan Sonar System
12:18 PGS secures Northern Lights CO2 storage acquisition contract
11:52 Maersk Drilling secures 21-month contract with TotalEnergies
11:17 Second episode of a creative multimedia project named The Ecologist was launched in cooperation with Van Oord
10:49 Heerema announces contract with McDermott for Saudi Aramco’s Marjan Increment Program
10:42 Eastern Shipbuilding completes major infrastructure improvement project to support OPC program
09:28 Crude oil prices rise as demand increases
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of January 21
08:37 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Jan 24

2022 January 23

14:29 Record figures in Polish ports
13:52 Coast Guard to close southern Green Bay for commercial traffic
12:36 CMHI shipyard hosts a keel-laying ceremony for Ulstein designed expedition cruise vessel ‘Ocean Albatros’
11:47 SGMF releases updated version of LNG as a marine fuel – Safety and Operational Guidelines – Bunkering'
11:08 James Fisher Renewables secures high voltage safety management commissioning contract from Iberdrola’s Baltic Eagle offshore win
10:57 BW Ideol secures close to 1GW of offshore floating wind acreage in ScotWind leasing round
09:51 AIDA named Top Employer again

2022 January 22

14:06 Crowley names Marcus Jadotte as Senior VP, Government Relations
13:29 Kongsberg Digital joins the NorthWind project to develop digital twin technology for offshore wind
12:41 New year boost for MYCRANE as four lifting experts join the team
12:07 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and Bombora Wave Power strengthen their collaboration through an investment
11:34 Carnival Cruise Line adding more embarkation enhancements as it commits to current protocols for the foreseeable future
10:54 Indian Register of Shipping strengthens focus on safety of Inland Waterways

2022 January 21

19:15 PortNews’ week updates and insights summary
18:20 More than 600 boxships stay off ports waiting for berth space, Seaexplorer disruption indicator shows
18:07 Green Innovation Fund adopts joint project on “Mass-production and Cost Reduction of Floating Offshore Wind Installation”
17:44 The new Stena Baltica has debuted on Stena Line’s Baltic Sea route from Ventspils to Nynäshamn
17:16 Port of Los Angeles breaks cargo record in 2021
17:06 Finnlines strengthens Germany-Sweden route with a fourth ship
16:36 Maersk opens its logistics center for South Western Europe at port of Barcelona
16:03 Dublin Port sees a small reduction in volumes in 2021
15:24 Kongsberg Digital joins the NorthWind project to develop digital twin technology for offshore wind
14:03 ClassNK issues Approval in Principle for ammonia-fueled Panamax bulk carrier developed by Planning and Design Center for Greener Ships (GSC)
14:02 TGE Marine announces completion of largest LNG Bi-Lobe Type C Tanks
13:23 Samskip adds 150 new sustainable reefer containers to its fleet
13:01 Icebreakers remain busy assisting shipping of the Gulf of Finland eastern part
12:13 Freight volumes increase at the Port of Gothenburg in 2021
12:12 Nippon Paint Marine’s new fastar antifouling earmarked for Cosco Shipping VLCC fleet
11:42 RZD invested heavily in its rolling stock upgrade in 2021
11:31 DP World launches a premium barge service between the Upper Rhine region and Rotterdam World Gateway
11:03 Israel orders three new submarines from thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
10:31 Port of Oakland import volume hit new record in 2021
10:11 Crude oil prices drop on US oil reserves growth
09:32 MABUX: Global bunker prices may slide down on Jan. 21
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of Jan 20

2022 January 20

18:35 EuroDry announces agreement to acquire a 2014-built Supramax bulker