2022 January 24 12:18

PGS secures Northern Lights CO2 storage acquisition contract

PGS says it has been awarded a seismic acquisition contract for CO2 storage offshore Norway by Equinor on behalf of Northern Lights JV DA. Acquisition is scheduled to start in Q2 2022 and has a duration of approximately 1 month.



“Northern Lights is one of the pioneering CO2 transport and storage companies in Europe and we are proud to contribute with our technology to their groundbreaking efforts. We established our New Energy business area early 2021 and made MultiClient data sales during the year for development of CO2 storage projects. I am very pleased to see that we now are taking another step in being awarded this data acquisition contract for Northern Lights,” says President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.



PGS ASA and its subsidiaries (“PGS” or “the Company”) is an integrated marine geophysics company, which operates worldwide. The Company supports the energy industry, including oil and gas, offshore renewables and carbon storage. PGS’ headquarters is in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS).