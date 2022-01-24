2022 January 24 10:49

Heerema announces contract with McDermott for Saudi Aramco’s Marjan Increment Program

Heerema Marine Contractors announced that McDermott has awarded a contract to transport and install six large jackets within Package-1 of Saudi Aramco’s Marjan Increment program.



Michel Hendriks, Heerema’s Transport and Installation Director said: ‘The award of the Marjan jacket scope is evidence of McDermott’s confidence in Heerema’s capabilities to deliver large transport and installation scopes in the Middle East. We are looking forward to returning to the region in 2023 for a collaborative and successful campaign.’



Marjan Increment Program

The Marjan oil and gas field is located in the Arabian Gulf off the eastern coast of Saudi Arabia. The Marjan increment program is an integrated development project to increase the production capacity from the Marjan offshore field.



McDermott EPCI ‘Mega-Project’

In 2019, McDermott was awarded the second largest EPCI contract by Saudi Aramco in the Marjan Increment Development Project to provide engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of offshore gas facilities and pipelines.



Heerema’s Transport and Installation Scope

Heerema’s contract includes the transportation and installation of six jackets, piles, and boatlandings, which make up part of the GOSP complex. The jackets are all within the weight range of 4,500 to 6,700 metric tons with a maximum footprint of 90 x 52 meters.



Heerema will transport the jackets from the L&T yard in Oman to the Marjan offshore field using the company’s H-591 barge. The installation vessel will be Heerema’s largest semi-submersible crane vessel Sleipnir, which runs on emission-reducing LNG and has a lifting capacity of 20,000 metric tons.



Sleipnir will lift install the jackets and the 92 piles, which have a combined weight of 24,000 metric tons, in 2023.



The project will be run from Heerema’s Leiden Office and the soon-to-be-established Al Khobar office. The Marjan Increment project is an important step in Heerema's ambition to expand activities in the Middle East further.