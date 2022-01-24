2022 January 24 11:17

Second episode of a creative multimedia project named The Ecologist was launched in cooperation with Van Oord

The second episode of a creative multimedia project named The Ecologist was successfully launched last week. The Dyke, social impact stories of a Dutch icon, is a project made by photographer Cynthia Boll and journalist Stephanie Bakker in cooperation with Van Oord. The Dyke sketches a portrait of a country in transition, how the Dutch move with it and the role of the Afsluitdijk in this transition.



Episode The Ecologist



The Afsluitdijk protects large parts of the Netherlands against flooding from the sea and Lake IJsselmeer. To restore the connection between the Wadden Sea and Lake IJsselmeer for migrating fish, a migration river is being constructed. The result: millions of fish will use the Fish Migration River to swim straight through the Afsluitdijk to Lake IJsselmeer. In the second episode, ‘The Ecologist’, Ecologist Germ van den Burg prepares for their arrival by improving the underwater landscape in the Frisian waters.



About the project

There are a few man-made structures visible from the moon. The Afsluitdijk is one of them. What does this dyke mean to the Netherlands? Photographer Cynthia Boll and journalist Stephanie Bakker decided to examine this question. In six personal stories, The Dyke sketches a portrait of a country in transition. It addresses themes such as energy transition, climate change, ecology, water safety and its economic importance. The next episode – The Next Generation – will be published in February