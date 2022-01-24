2022 January 24 12:23

EdgeTech rolls out the 6205s2 Swath Bathymetry & Side Scan Sonar System

Photo credit: EdgeTech



The new 6205s2 is ideally suited to compact USV projects



EdgeTech, the leader in high resolution sonar imaging systems and underwater technology, has recently introduced the 6205s2 Combined Swath Bathymetry & Side Scan Sonar System. Building on the success of the popular 6205 and 6205s systems, EdgeTech has redesigned the 6205s2 and achieved a more compact and lighter package with additional features and benefits including the options for an integrated INS, the higher resolution frequency pair of 850/1600 kHz, and EdgeTech’s gap-fill side scan output

The EdgeTech 6205s2 produces real time, high resolution, three dimensional maps of the seafloor while providing an enhanced and fully integrated swath bathymetry and dual frequency side scan sonar system.



The new 6205s2 is unrivalled in its swath coverage in shallow water when compared to other single head bathymetry-only systems. The system offers co-registered dual frequency side scan and bathymetry with swath coverages up to 200° with a selection of equidistant and equiangle output options. Additionally, the 6205s2 is the only bathymetry system to now offer EdgeTech’s motion tolerant side scan sonar feature for operation in more adverse weather conditions. The new 6205s2 is ideally suited to compact USV (unmanned surface vehicles) projects, especially those looking to achieve bathymetry, side scan and sub bottom profiler datasets with a single data-pass.



The 6205s2 incorporates EdgeTech’s Full Spectrum® technology to exceed IHO SP-44, NOAA and USACE specifications for feature detection and bathymetric point data uncertainty. The data outputs of the 6205s2 are accepted by most third-party acquisition and post processing software packages.