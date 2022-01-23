  • Home
  James Fisher Renewables secures high voltage safety management commissioning contract from Iberdrola's Baltic Eagle offshore win
  • 2022 January 23 11:08

    James Fisher Renewables secures high voltage safety management commissioning contract from Iberdrola’s Baltic Eagle offshore win

    EDS HV Group, part of James Fisher Renewables (JF Renewables) has won a multimillion-pound contract to provide the high voltage safety management commissioning phase at Iberdrola’s Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm, off the coast of the German region of Pomerania.

    The contract involves management of all aspects of high voltage safety throughout construction of the wind farm - including overseeing safety from the system for all personnel on site - to ensure the wind farm is energised safely and efficiently. EDS will begin pre-site preparation work in early 2022 with mobilisation to site in Q2/3.

    EDS will be on the critical path to ensure the wind farm is energised and commissioned on time and ensure a smooth transition from commissioning through to the operations and maintenance phase at Baltic Eagle.

    Bringing years of expertise and experience to the job, EDS will utilise experienced Senior Authorised Persons (SAPs) and High Voltage (HV) engineers to safely manage the energisation of critical electrical infrastructure: from connection to the electricity grid; offshore transmission substation, and wind turbine generators.

    JF Renewables is supporting the transition to renewable energy by assisting owners of offshore wind generating assets to achieve the optimum return on their investment with EDS having a proven track record in maximising network availability. This combination of skills, know-how and capability enables EDS to ensure that the maximum available amount of electricity can be generated and transmitted reliably to homes and businesses when there is sufficient wind available.

    Once completed, Baltic Eagle will produce 476MW of renewable energy from 50 turbines, enough to power 475,000 households and is due to be commissioned at the end of 2024.

    Wayne Mulhall, managing director at James Fisher Renewables, says:

    “We are delighted to have once again been chosen by Iberdrola to provide our expertise in managing high voltage systems. Maintaining high voltage safety is a crucial aspect of developing Baltic Eagle wind farm, and we are proud to play our part in doing this.

    This will be the third project on which we have worked with Iberdrola, having previously played a crucial role in supporting the development of East Anglia ONE Offshore Wind Farm in the North Sea and Saint-Brieuc in northern France, and we are delighted to continue our excellent working relationship with them.”

Другие новости по темам: offshore wind farms, JF Renewables  


