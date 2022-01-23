2022 January 23 13:52

Coast Guard to close southern Green Bay for commercial traffic

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan Captain of the Port will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at noon local time.



This closure will impact all waters southwest of a line extending between Peshtigo Point and Sherwood Point in the bay of Green Bay.



This closure is made in accordance with 33 CFR 165.901.