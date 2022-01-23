2022 January 23 11:47

SGMF releases updated version of LNG as a marine fuel – Safety and Operational Guidelines – Bunkering'

The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) has released version 3.0 of its ‘LNG as a marine fuel – Safety and Operational Guidelines – Bunkering’ publication. This guide was first published in 2014, but it has been significantly updated and revised for 2022.



The latest guidelines take a holistic approach and cover all aspects related to the bunkering of LNG fuel, incorporating the most recent operational experience - from the design of bunkering vessels and facilities to the planning and preparation of the bunkering operations and locations, including guidance on safe bunkering operations.



In addition, the publication addresses the specific requirements for LNG used as a marine fuel, as well as synthetic and bio-LNG. Its content may also, with appropriate limitations, be used as a reference for other low-flashpoint fuels and systems not specifically addressed in these guidelines.



The publication is available for members to download via the SGMF website. Non-members can pre-order it from the web shop accessible via the second link below.