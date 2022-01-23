2022 January 23 09:51

AIDA named Top Employer again

The cruise company AIDA Cruises is once again one of the best employers in Germany this year, awarded by the Top Employers Institute.



The Top Employers Institute is the global institution for the certification of outstanding employee conditions and annually selects the country's top employers in a comprehensive study.



"The renewed award confirms that we as a company continuously prioritise maintaining excellent employee practices in the workplace, especially in the current challenging times. In the rapidly changing world of work for our employees, dedicated human resources management is essential," says Haike Witzke, Vice President Human Resources AIDA Cruises.



Among other things, the company's offerings in the areas of human resource planning, work environment, talent acquisition, leadership development, career and succession planning, well-being, diversity and inclusion were evaluated.



"Diversity and inclusion play a major role in all areas of our company and are an integral part of our corporate culture. We operate in an international working environment and work with colleagues from more than 40 nations. Mutual respect, trust in each other and passion for work are important corporate values that drive our daily actions," Witzke clarifies.



This year, the Top Employers Institute recognised more than 1,857 top employers in 123 countries/regions on five continents.



AIDA Cruises offers attractive jobs for qualified and motivated specialists and managers - regardless of whether they work on board one of the ships or are employed on land. The cruise company also opens up a wide range of opportunities and prospects for lateral and career entrants. Further information about entry-level and career opportunities with AIDA Cruises can be found at www.aida.de/careers