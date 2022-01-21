  • Home
  • 2022 January 21 19:15

    PortNews’ week updates and insights summary

    Severnaya Verf Shipyard shipbuilding slip design. Image credit OST

    Shipbuilding

    Expansion of production capacities in Russia included reports from Severnaya Verf Shipyard based in St. Petersburg that is set to commission a new covered shipbuilding slip this year to increase its capabilities.

    Norilsk Nickel announced plans to place a shipbuilding order with Helsinki Shipyard Oy to build its own icebreaker.

    Meanwhile, Russian shipyards continue construction of mixed river-sea class vessels. Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard scheduled for this year delivery of 11 RSD59 series dry cargo ships, while Astrakhan oblast based USC’ Krasniye Barrikady Shipyard to build ships for Iran and Turkmenistan.

    The construction of small boats, service vessels, floating and support structures is also developing. In particular, Naberezhnye Chelny based Sea Lion plans to manufacture up to 200 small boats per year, and Perm Shipyard can start building charging stations for boats with electric propulsion. Electrotechnical Corporation (ElKor LLC is investing in the production of small aluminum boats with modular manufacturing that will service boiler houses, substations and generators. Nizhny Novgorod based Shipbuilding / Ship repair Corporation (SSC) plans to commission two berths in 2022 and delivery of two dredgers.

    Shipping and logistics

    Photo: official website of the Head of the Republic of Crimea

    Crimea and Syria announced their intention to create a joint transport shipping company.

    Rosstat released Russian inland waterways cargo traffic statistics. The 2021 waterborne freight volume increase 1.2% to 110.3 million tonnes.

    Gazprom Fleet is handpicking an owner to time-charter an OSV to support the Severnoye Siyaniye semi-submersible drilling rig.

    RZD will continue to upgrade its Primorsky Territory railway infrastructure. For 2022-2024, the state-owned company to invest RUB 23.5 billion in the projects to increase freight throughput and carrying capacity.



    Ports and hydraulic engineering

    Photo credit: Kawasaki Heavy Industries

    In 2021 cargo volume of Russian seaports edged up 1.7%. The energy transition and carbon footprint agenda could lead to new port, logistics and shipbuilding projects in Russia aimed at hydrogen exports, storing CO2 and using hydrogen as marine fuel.

    The implementation of the project to create a gas chemical cluster in the Port of Ust-Luga is in full swing. Baltic Chemical Complex LLC (BHC) and China National Chemical Engineering Construction Company No. 7 (CC7) entered into an additional agreement No.3 to the EPC contract for the construction of a Gas Chemical Complex as part of the Ethane-Containing Gas Processing Complex (EPEG) in Ust-Luga .

    The modernization of Russia's inland waterways is also ongoing. So, from 2025, it is planned to rehabilitate 19 hydroelectric facilities at the Volga-Don Canal and build 4 river icebreakers on the Don.

    The Russian Government will earmark over RUB 4 billion for the resumption of the construction of the Krasnogorsk hydroelectric complex.

    The number of sponsors of the 5th Hydraulic Structures and Dredging International Congress is growing: MTG announced its support for the event.

    Legislation and regulation

    Russia has acceded to the Convention on the International Organization for Maritime Aids to Navigation.

    The Ministry for the Development of the Far East in 2022 will submit to the State Duma a bill on the so-called Northern Deliveries (seasonal deliveries of stockpiles to the Far North of Russia). Responsibility for the Northern Deliveries will be legislatively assigned to all participants in the process.

    The draft Rules for subsidizing the construction of fishing vessels have been published.

2022 January 21

19:15 PortNews’ week updates and insights summary
18:20 More than 600 boxships stay off ports waiting for berth space, Seaexplorer disruption indicator shows
18:07 Green Innovation Fund adopts joint project on “Mass-production and Cost Reduction of Floating Offshore Wind Installation”
17:44 The new Stena Baltica has debuted on Stena Line’s Baltic Sea route from Ventspils to Nynäshamn
17:16 Port of Los Angeles breaks cargo record in 2021
17:06 Finnlines strengthens Germany-Sweden route with a fourth ship
16:36 Maersk opens its logistics center for South Western Europe at port of Barcelona
16:03 Dublin Port sees a small reduction in volumes in 2021
15:24 Kongsberg Digital joins the NorthWind project to develop digital twin technology for offshore wind
14:03 ClassNK issues Approval in Principle for ammonia-fueled Panamax bulk carrier developed by Planning and Design Center for Greener Ships (GSC)
14:02 TGE Marine announces completion of largest LNG Bi-Lobe Type C Tanks
13:23 Samskip adds 150 new sustainable reefer containers to its fleet
13:01 Icebreakers remain busy assisting shipping of the Gulf of Finland eastern part
12:13 Freight volumes increase at the Port of Gothenburg in 2021
12:12 Nippon Paint Marine’s new fastar antifouling earmarked for Cosco Shipping VLCC fleet
11:42 RZD invested heavily in its rolling stock upgrade in 2021
11:31 DP World launches a premium barge service between the Upper Rhine region and Rotterdam World Gateway
11:03 Israel orders three new submarines from thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
10:31 Port of Oakland import volume hit new record in 2021
10:11 Crude oil prices drop on US oil reserves growth
09:32 MABUX: Global bunker prices may slide down on Jan. 21
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of Jan 20

2022 January 20

18:35 EuroDry announces agreement to acquire a 2014-built Supramax bulker
18:05 Valaris announces floater contract awards
17:43 Alfa Laval experiences increased demand for solutions related to LPG as fuel
17:26 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 2021 climbed by 6.8% YoY
17:15 The U.S. Army gets $22.81 billion in supplemental funding of studies, projects and programs
17:05 Sanmar Shipyards delivers fourth powerful compact tug to SAAM Towage
16:50 Cargo traffic on IWW of Russia in 2021 rose by 1.2% to 110.3 million tonnes
16:35 Uber Boat by Thames Clippers builds the UK’s first hybrid high speed passenger ferries
16:15 American Cruise Lines unveils Project Blue
16:05 TGE Marine announces the completion of the tank building phase for two large LNG cargo tanks
15:31 Hafnia plans to acquire 12 modern LR1 tankers
15:25 Holland Shipyards Group develops new tug EDDY 24-50 E
15:05 ZIM announces new chartering agreement for three 7,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels
14:40 Exports of LNG and gas condensate from port Sabetta exceeded 19 million tonnes in 2021
14:11 Stena Line and Associated British Ports sign £100M deal for new ferry terminal at the Port of Immingham
13:45 Federal authorities asked to step into situation with coal transportation by Russian Railways
13:19 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 03, 2022
13:12 Norside buys the platform supply vessel 'Farland' for offshore wind
12:46 New ICS guide helps seafarers navigate the digital bridge
12:08 The Harbour Master’s Division of the Port of Rotterdam Authority makes it through the second corona year unscathed
11:51 Port of Long Beach sets annual record with 9.38 million TEUs
10:46 Global Ports' consolidated marine container throughput increased by 2.8% y-o-y in 2021
10:10 Increase of cargo predicted for the Port of Riga this year
09:33 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn over downward correction in the end of the day
09:25 Crude oil market sees downward price correction
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of January 19

2022 January 19

18:20 New SGMF publication provides expansive and highly relevant guidelines on safe bunkering of LNG
18:03 ESL Shipping sells the barge Espa
17:52 High efficiency Wärtsilä power solutions to drive seven new Arctic Shuttle Tankers
17:50 Euroseas announces new charter for its 2,788 TEU, 2004-built vessel
17:33 Freeport of Riga Authority to invest almost EUR 1 million in implementation of port digital technology and IT solution projects this year
17:15 ABS, SDTR and SDARI develop methanol-fueled bulker
16:54 Thistle Wind Partners land 2 GW in ScotWind offshore wind leasing round
16:26 Results of Russian ports in 2021: infographics and analytics
16:05 Port of Blyth orders Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane
15:40 Equinor awarded 26 new production licences on the Norwegian continental shelf
14:56 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta IV to deliver project cargo to India
14:29 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg increased its throughput in 2021 by 17% YoY