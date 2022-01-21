2022 January 21 19:15

PortNews’ week updates and insights summary

Severnaya Verf Shipyard shipbuilding slip design. Image credit OST



Shipbuilding



Expansion of production capacities in Russia included reports from Severnaya Verf Shipyard based in St. Petersburg that is set to commission a new covered shipbuilding slip this year to increase its capabilities.



Norilsk Nickel announced plans to place a shipbuilding order with Helsinki Shipyard Oy to build its own icebreaker.



Meanwhile, Russian shipyards continue construction of mixed river-sea class vessels. Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard scheduled for this year delivery of 11 RSD59 series dry cargo ships, while Astrakhan oblast based USC’ Krasniye Barrikady Shipyard to build ships for Iran and Turkmenistan.



The construction of small boats, service vessels, floating and support structures is also developing. In particular, Naberezhnye Chelny based Sea Lion plans to manufacture up to 200 small boats per year, and Perm Shipyard can start building charging stations for boats with electric propulsion. Electrotechnical Corporation (ElKor LLC is investing in the production of small aluminum boats with modular manufacturing that will service boiler houses, substations and generators. Nizhny Novgorod based Shipbuilding / Ship repair Corporation (SSC) plans to commission two berths in 2022 and delivery of two dredgers.



Shipping and logistics





Photo: official website of the Head of the Republic of Crimea

Crimea and Syria announced their intention to create a joint transport shipping company.



Rosstat released Russian inland waterways cargo traffic statistics. The 2021 waterborne freight volume increase 1.2% to 110.3 million tonnes.



Gazprom Fleet is handpicking an owner to time-charter an OSV to support the Severnoye Siyaniye semi-submersible drilling rig.



RZD will continue to upgrade its Primorsky Territory railway infrastructure. For 2022-2024, the state-owned company to invest RUB 23.5 billion in the projects to increase freight throughput and carrying capacity.











Ports and hydraulic engineering





Photo credit: Kawasaki Heavy Industries

In 2021 cargo volume of Russian seaports edged up 1.7%. The energy transition and carbon footprint agenda could lead to new port, logistics and shipbuilding projects in Russia aimed at hydrogen exports, storing CO2 and using hydrogen as marine fuel.



The implementation of the project to create a gas chemical cluster in the Port of Ust-Luga is in full swing. Baltic Chemical Complex LLC (BHC) and China National Chemical Engineering Construction Company No. 7 (CC7) entered into an additional agreement No.3 to the EPC contract for the construction of a Gas Chemical Complex as part of the Ethane-Containing Gas Processing Complex (EPEG) in Ust-Luga .



The modernization of Russia's inland waterways is also ongoing. So, from 2025, it is planned to rehabilitate 19 hydroelectric facilities at the Volga-Don Canal and build 4 river icebreakers on the Don.



The Russian Government will earmark over RUB 4 billion for the resumption of the construction of the Krasnogorsk hydroelectric complex.



The number of sponsors of the 5th Hydraulic Structures and Dredging International Congress is growing: MTG announced its support for the event.



Legislation and regulation



Russia has acceded to the Convention on the International Organization for Maritime Aids to Navigation.



The Ministry for the Development of the Far East in 2022 will submit to the State Duma a bill on the so-called Northern Deliveries (seasonal deliveries of stockpiles to the Far North of Russia). Responsibility for the Northern Deliveries will be legislatively assigned to all participants in the process.



The draft Rules for subsidizing the construction of fishing vessels have been published.