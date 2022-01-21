2022 January 21 18:07

Green Innovation Fund adopts joint project on “Mass-production and Cost Reduction of Floating Offshore Wind Installation”

“K” Line Wind Service, Ltd., a joint venture company between Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) and Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., together with Japan Marine United Corporation, Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd. and Toa Corporation announce that the project of “Mass-Production and Cost Reduction of Floating Offshore Wind Installation” was officially adopted as Green Innovation Fund for “Cost Reduction for Offshore Wind Power Generation Projects”.

In order to achieve the Japanese government target of carbon neutral by 2050, development of renewable energy is essential. The offshore wind power generation will play an important role in this target with its potential as major energy source and economic growth brought by the supply- chain development in Japan. With limited shallow water for Offshore Wind installation around Japan, there is a high expectation of floating offshore wind which can be developed despite of the depth of ocean. To develop the floating offshore wind, the technology for mass-production and cost reduction needs to be achieved Having above understanding, the consortium targets to develop mass-production method and cost reduction of floating foundation, mooring/anchoring system, installation at sea in every aspect of EPCI (Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation).