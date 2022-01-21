2022 January 21 17:06

Finnlines strengthens Germany-Sweden route with a fourth ship

On 1st February 2022 Finnlines brings Finnfellow into service on the Travemünde–Malmö route increasing the number of departures up to 4 direct connections per day from Germany to Sweden and vice versa (up to 3 until now), according to the company's release.

Passengers are soon offered 10 extra departures per week for a total of 48 ferry crossings in both directions from Monday to Sunday. The schedule is currently being modified and the new departures will successively be announced on the timetable page.

In addition to Finnfellow, Finnclipper, Finntrader and Finnpartner continue to operate on the Germany-Sweden route.

After Europalink, which moved to the Kapellskär–Naantali route, was already replaced by Finnclipper last December, Finnfellow is now taking up service on the popular Travemünde–Malmö line. With this step, Finnlines increases the total capacity – both cargo and passengers – on the route and responds to the growing demand in the market.