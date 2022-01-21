  • Home
  • News
  • Maersk opens its logistics center for South Western Europe at port of Barcelona
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 21 16:36

    Maersk opens its logistics center for South Western Europe at port of Barcelona

    A.P. Moller-Maersk starts up a newly built 8,168 m2 facility that will provide logistics services to the Iberian Peninsula and the South of France while meeting the highest energy efficiency and sustainability criteria.

    Built in the Port of Barcelona, Maersk’s new logistics center is a state-of-the-art facility with an 11-meter-high storage area which allow higher capacity density. It has 39 loading docks which makes it flagship for transfer operations in Barcelona.

    The building includes self-sufficient energy generating solar panels, an efficient installation and electric vehicle chargers.

    The new warehouse, certified under LEED standard with Gold category, has been built by CILSA under the turnkey modality on plot A30 of the ZAL Port (Prat) of which 14,409 m2 lies within the port of Barcelona.

    This facility is equipped with the most modern technology for logistics activity, a key aspect in the global supply chain that is increasingly focused on the flow and visibility of information behind the movement of goods.

    Maersk’s new facility for Southern West Europe is part of CILSA`s new building projects within the ZAL Port (+350,000 m2), an industrial area of + 920,000 m2 that will be part of a Logistics Park specifically designed for storage, management distribution and transportation of cargo.

    About A.P. Moller - Maersk

    A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs approximately 95,000 people.

Другие новости по темам: Maersk, port of Barcelona  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 21

19:15 PortNews’ week updates and insights summary
18:20 More than 600 boxships stay off ports waiting for berth space, Seaexplorer disruption indicator shows
18:07 Green Innovation Fund adopts joint project on “Mass-production and Cost Reduction of Floating Offshore Wind Installation”
17:44 The new Stena Baltica has debuted on Stena Line’s Baltic Sea route from Ventspils to Nynäshamn
17:16 Port of Los Angeles breaks cargo record in 2021
17:06 Finnlines strengthens Germany-Sweden route with a fourth ship
16:36 Maersk opens its logistics center for South Western Europe at port of Barcelona
16:03 Dublin Port sees a small reduction in volumes in 2021
15:24 Kongsberg Digital joins the NorthWind project to develop digital twin technology for offshore wind
14:03 ClassNK issues Approval in Principle for ammonia-fueled Panamax bulk carrier developed by Planning and Design Center for Greener Ships (GSC)
14:02 TGE Marine announces completion of largest LNG Bi-Lobe Type C Tanks
13:23 Samskip adds 150 new sustainable reefer containers to its fleet
13:01 Icebreakers remain busy assisting shipping of the Gulf of Finland eastern part
12:13 Freight volumes increase at the Port of Gothenburg in 2021
12:12 Nippon Paint Marine’s new fastar antifouling earmarked for Cosco Shipping VLCC fleet
11:42 RZD invested heavily in its rolling stock upgrade in 2021
11:31 DP World launches a premium barge service between the Upper Rhine region and Rotterdam World Gateway
11:03 Israel orders three new submarines from thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
10:31 Port of Oakland import volume hit new record in 2021
10:11 Crude oil prices drop on US oil reserves growth
09:32 MABUX: Global bunker prices may slide down on Jan. 21
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of Jan 20

2022 January 20

18:35 EuroDry announces agreement to acquire a 2014-built Supramax bulker
18:05 Valaris announces floater contract awards
17:43 Alfa Laval experiences increased demand for solutions related to LPG as fuel
17:26 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 2021 climbed by 6.8% YoY
17:15 The U.S. Army gets $22.81 billion in supplemental funding of studies, projects and programs
17:05 Sanmar Shipyards delivers fourth powerful compact tug to SAAM Towage
16:50 Cargo traffic on IWW of Russia in 2021 rose by 1.2% to 110.3 million tonnes
16:35 Uber Boat by Thames Clippers builds the UK’s first hybrid high speed passenger ferries
16:15 American Cruise Lines unveils Project Blue
16:05 TGE Marine announces the completion of the tank building phase for two large LNG cargo tanks
15:31 Hafnia plans to acquire 12 modern LR1 tankers
15:25 Holland Shipyards Group develops new tug EDDY 24-50 E
15:05 ZIM announces new chartering agreement for three 7,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels
14:40 Exports of LNG and gas condensate from port Sabetta exceeded 19 million tonnes in 2021
14:11 Stena Line and Associated British Ports sign £100M deal for new ferry terminal at the Port of Immingham
13:45 Federal authorities asked to step into situation with coal transportation by Russian Railways
13:19 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 03, 2022
13:12 Norside buys the platform supply vessel 'Farland' for offshore wind
12:46 New ICS guide helps seafarers navigate the digital bridge
12:08 The Harbour Master’s Division of the Port of Rotterdam Authority makes it through the second corona year unscathed
11:51 Port of Long Beach sets annual record with 9.38 million TEUs
10:46 Global Ports' consolidated marine container throughput increased by 2.8% y-o-y in 2021
10:10 Increase of cargo predicted for the Port of Riga this year
09:33 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn over downward correction in the end of the day
09:25 Crude oil market sees downward price correction
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of January 19

2022 January 19

18:20 New SGMF publication provides expansive and highly relevant guidelines on safe bunkering of LNG
18:03 ESL Shipping sells the barge Espa
17:52 High efficiency Wärtsilä power solutions to drive seven new Arctic Shuttle Tankers
17:50 Euroseas announces new charter for its 2,788 TEU, 2004-built vessel
17:33 Freeport of Riga Authority to invest almost EUR 1 million in implementation of port digital technology and IT solution projects this year
17:15 ABS, SDTR and SDARI develop methanol-fueled bulker
16:54 Thistle Wind Partners land 2 GW in ScotWind offshore wind leasing round
16:26 Results of Russian ports in 2021: infographics and analytics
16:05 Port of Blyth orders Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane
15:40 Equinor awarded 26 new production licences on the Norwegian continental shelf
14:56 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta IV to deliver project cargo to India
14:29 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg increased its throughput in 2021 by 17% YoY