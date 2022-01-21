2022 January 21 16:36

Maersk opens its logistics center for South Western Europe at port of Barcelona

A.P. Moller-Maersk starts up a newly built 8,168 m2 facility that will provide logistics services to the Iberian Peninsula and the South of France while meeting the highest energy efficiency and sustainability criteria.

Built in the Port of Barcelona, Maersk’s new logistics center is a state-of-the-art facility with an 11-meter-high storage area which allow higher capacity density. It has 39 loading docks which makes it flagship for transfer operations in Barcelona.

The building includes self-sufficient energy generating solar panels, an efficient installation and electric vehicle chargers.

The new warehouse, certified under LEED standard with Gold category, has been built by CILSA under the turnkey modality on plot A30 of the ZAL Port (Prat) of which 14,409 m2 lies within the port of Barcelona.

This facility is equipped with the most modern technology for logistics activity, a key aspect in the global supply chain that is increasingly focused on the flow and visibility of information behind the movement of goods.



Maersk’s new facility for Southern West Europe is part of CILSA`s new building projects within the ZAL Port (+350,000 m2), an industrial area of + 920,000 m2 that will be part of a Logistics Park specifically designed for storage, management distribution and transportation of cargo.

About A.P. Moller - Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs approximately 95,000 people.