2022 January 21 15:24

Kongsberg Digital joins the NorthWind project to develop digital twin technology for offshore wind

Kongsberg Digital (KDI) has joined The Centre for Environment-friendly Energy Research (FME) on Wind Energy called NorthWind to contribute to the development of a Digital Twin Technology for offshore wind infrastructure.



The main objective for NorthWind is to do research and innovation to reduce the cost of wind energy, facilitate its sustainable development, create jobs, grow exports and bring value to the partners, their clients and society at large.

NorthWind will address challenges and opportunities regarding the use of wind power both onshore and offshore, in close collaboration with the research partners SINTEF, NTNU, UiO, NGI and NINA.

As a leading actor in digitalization of the maritime, oil & gas, renewables and utilities sectors, Kongsberg Digital will contribute to the development of Digital Twin Technology for offshore wind.

Kongsberg Digital will join a prominent group of industry partners, such as ABB, Fred Olsen Seawind, Statkraft and Energi Norge, to mention a few, which have also joined the project with their expertise.

As part of KONGSBERG, a technology company delivering advanced technology and solutions from deep sea to outer space, Kongsberg Digital is intended to expand and complement a rapidly growing portfolio of KONGSBERG products and services for offshore wind. Current KONGSBERG offerings include subsea-, seabed- and environmental survey solutions, field surveillance, construction- and logistics vessels and -systems and a range of sensors and components for fixed and floating turbines.