2022 January 21 13:23

Samskip adds 150 new sustainable reefer containers to its fleet

Samskip added 150 brand new 45ft high cube reefer containers to its fleet, further enhancing its capability to ship high value, temperature-controlled and perishable goods across the European markets and the rest of the world. Equipped with the most advanced cooling and freezing functionalities, the reefer containers will be included in the company's rotation over the course of the coming months, according to the company's release.

These reefer units come with new waterborne paint, meeting Samskip's sustainability goals. These units are more sustainable as they have better weather durability due to having a stronger anti-corrosion layer and have better impact resistance, despite being the lightest unit on the market (410kg). These next-generation reefers offer a flat composite inner lining and thus are lighter and stronger allowing a smoother (un)loading process. Each unit includes a state-of-the-art generator set, designed specifically for long-distance transportation of deep-frozen, frozen, chilled, or heated cargo in a temperature range of -30°C to +30°C.

In total, Samskip has over 17,000 containers at its disposal.