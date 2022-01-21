2022 January 21 11:42

RZD invested heavily in its rolling stock upgrade in 2021

Photo source: RZD official Telegram massenger



Russian state rail monopoly invested in excess of RUB 92.2 billion in the renewal of traction rolling stock



In 2021, Russian Railways (RZD) allocated over RUB 92.2 billion for the renewal of its traction rolling stock. The state-owned rail operator purchased a total of 535 new locomotives that have entered service across the RZD rail network.



The new locomotives have been delivered primarily to engine houses of the Khabarovsk, Chita, Novy Urgal, Kurgan, Abakan, Ilanskaya and Komsomolsk.



The procurement list included 277 electric locomotives, 264 of them freight hauling locomotives: 2ES5K - 11 units, 3ES5K - 141 units, 4ES5K - 5 units, 3ES4K - 1 unit, 2ES6 - 51 units, 3ES6 - 46 units, 2ES7 - 1 unit, 2ES10 - 8 units. RZD also purchased 13 electric passenger locomotives: six EP2K, three EP20 and four EP1M.



RZD acquired 258 diesel locomotives, including four TEP70BS engines for hauling passenger trains. The fleet of freight diesel locomotives, along with 32 2TE25KM units, was replenished with 46 brand new locomotives of the 3TE25K2M series. This is the most powerful diesel locomotive in Russia, designed for operation in harsh weather conditions capable of hauling cars on sections with a difficult track profile, primarily on the eastern railroad range. The use of powerful modern diesel locomotives makes it possible to haul freight trains through difficult mountainous areas without reducing payload, significantly reducing costs in shunting.



The rail operator purchased 176 diesel shunters: 170 engines of the most popular TEM18DM series, two – of TEM14 series, and four TEM31M series diesel shunters, designed to perform light and medium and heavy work in the depot.