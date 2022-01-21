2022 January 21 11:31

DP World launches a premium barge service between the Upper Rhine region and Rotterdam World Gateway

DP World customers are set to benefit from a new premium barge service between the Upper Rhine region and Rotterdam World Gateway starting on 1 February 2022, according to the company's release.



The strength of this new service is that by bundling containers in the hinterland, it becomes possible to call at only one terminal in Rotterdam in a fixed schedule to and from Rotterdam World Gateway. This will improve service reliability as well reduce emissions per TEU due to the higher load factor of the barges, and the reduced port stay.



