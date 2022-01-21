2022 January 21 11:03

Israel orders three new submarines from thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

Ministry of Defence on the framework conditions for the purchase of three Dakar-class submarines. After extensive negotiations, all parties involved agreed to the technical content and contractual provisions on Thursday, according to thyssenkrupp's release.



The Dakar class will be of a completely new design, which is to be specifically engineered to fulfil the operational requirements of the Israeli Navy. The three submarines will replace the first batch of Dolphin-class submarines.



Before the contract comes into effect, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems will have to hold intensive talks with its suppliers.

In preparation for the expected order, thyssenkrupp had already agreed to investments of about 250 million euro for thyssenkrupp Marine Systems in 2019. Kiel is thus securing its location as an international centre of competence for conventional submarine construction. Construction of a new shipbuilding hall and a fuel-cell production facility is already visible on the shipyard site.

About thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is one of the world’s leading naval companies with approx. 6,500 employees and is active as a systems supplier for submarines and naval surface vessels as well as for maritime electronics and security technologies. Around 3,600 people work at the Kiel site, making it the largest shipyard location in Germany.