  • Home
  • News
  • MABUX: Global bunker prices may slide down on Jan. 21
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 21 09:32

    MABUX: Global bunker prices may slide down on Jan. 21

    Global bunker prices may slide slightly down today

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued upward trend on January 20:

    380 HSFO - USD/MT – 545.50 (+1.44)
    VLSFO - USD/MT – 695.90 (+0.51)
    MGO - USD/MT – 818.10 (+1.03)

    The correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market bunker price) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX digital bunker price benchmark) on January 20 showed an overcharge of 380 HSFO in two out of four ports selected: in Rotterdam - plus $ 2 (plus $ 8 the day before) and in Houston - plus $12 (plus $23). In Singapore and Fujairah, the MABUX MBP/DBP Index recorded an underpricing of 380 HSFO by $13 (minus $11) and $12 (minus $8), respectively. Overcharge margins in Rotterdam and Houston are gradually decreasing.

    VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP/DBP Index, was overvalued on January 20 in three of the four selected ports: in Rotterdam - plus $ 31 (plus $ 35 the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 39 (plus $ 44) and in Fujairah - plus $ 44 (plus $49). Overcharge ratio at three ports declined moderately. Houston remains the only port where the MABUX MBP/DBP Index registered a $16 overpricing of VLSFO (minus $ 2 the previous day).

    As for MGO LS, this type of fuel grade, according to the MABUX MBP/DBP Index, was undervalued on January 20 in three of the four ports selected: in Rotterdam - minus $ 23 (minus $ 10 a day earlier), in Singapore - minus $ 27 (minus $20) and in Fujairah - minus $28 (minus $22). All three ports showed a moderate increase of the underpricing levels. In Houston, the MABUX MBP/DBP Index registered an overcharge of the MGO LS by $9 (plus $10 a day earlier).

    We expect global bunker prices may slide slightly down today: 380 HSFO - 0 - minus 6 USD, VLSFO - 0 - minus 8 USD, MGO LS - minus 2-6 USD.

    Source: www.mabux.com

Другие новости по темам: bunker prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 21

13:23 Samskip adds 150 new sustainable reefer containers to its fleet
13:01 Icebreakers remain busy assisting shipping of the Gulf of Finland eastern part
12:13 Freight volumes increase at the Port of Gothenburg in 2021
12:12 Nippon Paint Marine’s new fastar antifouling earmarked for Cosco Shipping VLCC fleet
11:42 RZD invested heavily in its rolling stock upgrade in 2021
11:31 DP World launches a premium barge service between the Upper Rhine region and Rotterdam World Gateway
11:03 Israel orders three new submarines from thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
10:31 Port of Oakland import volume hit new record in 2021
10:11 Crude oil prices drop on US oil reserves growth
09:32 MABUX: Global bunker prices may slide down on Jan. 21
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of Jan 20

2022 January 20

18:35 EuroDry announces agreement to acquire a 2014-built Supramax bulker
18:05 Valaris announces floater contract awards
17:43 Alfa Laval experiences increased demand for solutions related to LPG as fuel
17:26 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 2021 climbed by 6.8% YoY
17:15 The U.S. Army gets $22.81 billion in supplemental funding of studies, projects and programs
17:05 Sanmar Shipyards delivers fourth powerful compact tug to SAAM Towage
16:50 Cargo traffic on IWW of Russia in 2021 rose by 1.2% to 110.3 million tonnes
16:35 Uber Boat by Thames Clippers builds the UK’s first hybrid high speed passenger ferries
16:15 American Cruise Lines unveils Project Blue
16:05 TGE Marine announces the completion of the tank building phase for two large LNG cargo tanks
15:31 Hafnia plans to acquire 12 modern LR1 tankers
15:25 Holland Shipyards Group develops new tug EDDY 24-50 E
15:05 ZIM announces new chartering agreement for three 7,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels
14:40 Exports of LNG and gas condensate from port Sabetta exceeded 19 million tonnes in 2021
14:11 Stena Line and Associated British Ports sign £100M deal for new ferry terminal at the Port of Immingham
13:45 Federal authorities asked to step into situation with coal transportation by Russian Railways
13:19 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 03, 2022
13:12 Norside buys the platform supply vessel 'Farland' for offshore wind
12:46 New ICS guide helps seafarers navigate the digital bridge
12:08 The Harbour Master’s Division of the Port of Rotterdam Authority makes it through the second corona year unscathed
11:51 Port of Long Beach sets annual record with 9.38 million TEUs
10:46 Global Ports' consolidated marine container throughput increased by 2.8% y-o-y in 2021
10:10 Increase of cargo predicted for the Port of Riga this year
09:33 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn over downward correction in the end of the day
09:25 Crude oil market sees downward price correction
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of January 19

2022 January 19

18:20 New SGMF publication provides expansive and highly relevant guidelines on safe bunkering of LNG
18:03 ESL Shipping sells the barge Espa
17:52 High efficiency Wärtsilä power solutions to drive seven new Arctic Shuttle Tankers
17:50 Euroseas announces new charter for its 2,788 TEU, 2004-built vessel
17:33 Freeport of Riga Authority to invest almost EUR 1 million in implementation of port digital technology and IT solution projects this year
17:15 ABS, SDTR and SDARI develop methanol-fueled bulker
16:54 Thistle Wind Partners land 2 GW in ScotWind offshore wind leasing round
16:26 Results of Russian ports in 2021: infographics and analytics
16:05 Port of Blyth orders Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane
15:40 Equinor awarded 26 new production licences on the Norwegian continental shelf
14:56 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta IV to deliver project cargo to India
14:29 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg increased its throughput in 2021 by 17% YoY
14:08 Growing orders for Alfa Laval FCM LPG fuel supply systems reflect strength in Alfa Laval’s broad LPG offering
13:45 Throughput of Novotrans at Ust-Luga port’s ferry terminal rose by 9.2% in 2021
13:24 ABB adds digital analytics feature to turbochargers, giving performance visibility to shipowners
12:51 Port of Corpus Christi finishes Fiscal Year 2021 with record tonnage
12:50 FESCO delivers equipment for NPP Akkuyu in Turkey
12:27 Helsinki City Board approves the Port of Helsinki Ltd development programme
12:13 METIS adds new functionality to cloud-based platform to enhance decarbonisation and compliance support
11:41 North makes key Fixed Premium P&I appointments to accelerate diversification drive
11:35 Jumbo-SAL-Alliance delivers comprehensive transportation solution for the transportation of offshore platform modules
11:23 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 2021 rose by 20.7% YoY
11:01 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2021 fell by 15%, year-on-year