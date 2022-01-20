2022 January 20 17:26

Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 2021 climbed by 6.8% YoY

Throughput of seaports rose by 5.2%



In January-December 2021, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 6.8%, year-on-year, to 15.54 billion tonnes, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. In the reported period, throughput of Chinese seaports grew by 5.2%, year-on-year, to 9.97 billion tonnes.

In 2020, sea and river ports of China handed 14.55 billion tonnes of cargo.

Related link:

Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 2021 rose by 5.7% YoY >>>>