2022 January 20 16:50

Cargo traffic on IWW of Russia in 2021 rose by 1.2% to 110.3 million tonnes

Photo by PortNews 11.5%, year-on-year, to 8.61 million people

Cargo traffic on inland water ways of Russia in 2021 rose by 1.2%, year-on-year, to 110.28 million tonnes, according to the official statistics obtained by IAA PortNews.



In the reported period, internal traffic grew by 2.8% to 80.6 million tonnes while foreign trade traffic rose by 3% to 29.66 million tonnes.



Cargo transportation under Northern Delivery programme fell by 3.9% to 16.89 million tonnes including 1.6 million tonnes of crude oil and oil products (+4.9%) and 13.87 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-5.1% million tonnes) with coal transportation having dropped by 14.3% to 1 million, timber float – by 0.5% to 1.42 million tonnes.



The volume of cargo transported by ships time-chartered to foreign companies surged by 73.7% to 1.27 million tonnes.



Passenger traffic grew by 11.5%, year-on-year, to 8.61 million people.



Cargo turnover rose by 9.9% to 70.6 billion tonne-km.