2022 January 20 16:15

American Cruise Lines unveils Project Blue

American Cruise Lines revealed details of Project Blue—a brand new fleet of go-anywhere ships for the U.S. market, according to the company's release.

The company announced plans for 12 identical sister ships that will more than double the nation’s current capacity for domestic coastal cruises. Featuring an innovative hybrid catamaran design, these distinct boats will have unprecedented near-shore operating versatility. The new U.S. built fleet will operate exclusively in the United States, with a focus on small towns and close-to-home adventures.

American’s unprecedented Project Blue expansion further reinforces the growing interest in small ship experiences and personalized cruising. Like all of American’s new ships, the entire Project Blue fleet will be built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, MD. The first two Project Blue ships are already under construction and are due for delivery in 2023.

Each boat in the Project Blue fleet will accommodate 109 passengers and 50 crew. They will be 241 feet long, 56 feet wide, and feature the hybrid catamaran design that enables both shallow draft access and stable sailing along lakes, rivers, bays, and America’s coastline.

The new fleet will feature modern décor by Studio DADO of Miami, FL. Each ship will offer 56 spacious staterooms—including a range of large standards, suites, and singles—nearly all with private balconies. Observation and sitting areas will be available at the bow, both inside and outside, and each ship will showcase an expansive forward lounge with 270 degree views. At the stern, the ships will have a new adventure deck equipped with kayaks, tender, and other activity related options relevant to the itinerary.

American’s new go-anywhere ships will also feature two dining venues, as well as room service, a rarity for small ships of this size. The first two ships will debut along East Coast itineraries and will be named American Eagle and American Glory—namesakes of the company’s first two small U.S.-built ships.

American Cruise Lines has been introducing 100% U.S.-built, crewed, and registered ships for over 30 years, and the company is proud of its all-American tradition specializing in close-to-home cruising across the U.S.A.

About American Cruise Lines

American Cruise Lines offers river cruising and small ship coastal cruising in the U.S.A. Year after year, American continues to launch the newest U.S. built ships and uniquely curated itineraries for exploring and Cruising Close to Home. On all American’s cruises, guests discover the history, spirit, and culture of the United States aboard a sophisticated fleet of modern riverboats and small cruise ships. American currently operates 15 ships, all accommodating just 100-190 passengers, which cruise more than 35 domestic itineraries in 31 states.